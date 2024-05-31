City makes safety improvements to Windsor, Ont., beach in wake of 2 drownings

A new higher fence has been erected at the western end of Sandpoint Beach. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)

The city has taken steps to make Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, Ont., safer.

A higher fence has been erected at the west-end and the volleyball court has been moved.

It stands around 2.5 metres and a portion at extends to the water's edge to prevent people from walking past it.

There is new signage and signs in different languages coming. Ward 7 Coun. Angelo Marignani, who requested the changes, said the city is also trying to expedite the hiring of lifeguards to move up their start date from mid-June.

Marignani also sits on the board of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, where he also made recommendations to its beach reports.

"I requested that there would be a component, an educational component, which would talk about water safety. And that's when we can go swimming, swimming with partners, just the general rules that everyone should know," he said.

Marignani said signs warning of the dangerous currents at the mouth of the river are coming in different languages including Hindu and Spanish.

"We're going to make it very clear that if you go beyond this point, no matter what language you speak, it's dangerous, pay attention. Please, please, just don't go on that side. I mean, it's a beautiful beach. There's plenty of areas to enjoy,"

Chuda Bajgai, the uncle of Yogesh Bajgai who drowned last week with friend Rohit Dheer, is happy to hear of the improvements.

"That is pretty good move," said Bajgai. "I think it is good to protect people of Windsor."

Bajgai said Yogesh's family has set up an online fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the funeral and several days of rituals practiced under the Hindu faith.

A similar online campaign has been set up for Dheer's cousin by his family.

"We are devastated by this loss and wish to send Dheer's body back to India to be with his parents," reads the statement on the page.

More signage warning of dangerous currents has been added to Sandpoint Beach.

More signage warning of dangerous currents has been added to Sandpoint Beach. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Thomas Vida is the corporate security manager for Southwestern Sales, an aggregate company just west of the beach.

He told CBC News their security cameras show the two men did not go into the water from their property.

However, despite already having security measures in place approved by Transport Canada, according to Vida, they will consider additional improvements such as a berm separating their property from the beach.

"Should we remove the shrubbery on this berm? Should we put more jagged concrete to make it unattractive to go over," said Vida. "We have some meetings coming up next week to see what things can be done."