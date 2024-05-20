Colin Jost reads out sexist joke about Scarlett Johansson's body

The comedian made the gag about his wife on Saturday Night Live, during his regular segment Weekend Update. The segment sees Colin and co-host Michael Che, both 41, write scripts for one another - that they are banned from seeing until it's time to go live on air. Colin, 41, read aloud as he stifled his own laughter, "ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson's AI character in Her. Which I've never bothered to watch, because without that body, what's the point of listening?"