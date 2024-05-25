Collapsing ledge almost buries man in dirt
This is the moment a man climbing around a crumbling hillside is almost buried in dirt when a nearby ledge suddenly collapses on top of him in Stratton, Colorado on May 11. Luckily, he was uninjured.
Pearl Berg was the third oldest person in the US, and her doctor said a simple, inexpensive habit likely kept her healthy over the decades.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who
ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p
A climbing guide atop Mt. Everest captured video of the crowded summit ridge before a cornice collapsed in a tragedy in which two went missing.
Earl Evans was out on a whooping crane survey in Wood Buffalo National Park with Parks Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Service when he saw something he'd never seen before. Evans, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T., said he's done the same survey flight for years. "I told the pilot, 'there's something on the ground over there that shouldn't be there,'" he said."The sun hit something off to the north, so I kept my eye on it. Just as we were going by, I saw it was something that wasn't normal."Evans
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito neighbour Katy Perry has won a major victory regarding her mansion in the exclusive Californian area
The former president busted out a move to Sam & Dave's "Hold On I'm Coming."
The Rolling Stones frontman gave the former president's critics some satisfaction at MetLife Stadium.
A rogue document apparently showing Russian intention to expand its territory in the Baltic region surfaced in the past few days.
Elizabeth Hurley is known for her head-turning photoshoots and the glamorous model made sure to command attention with her latest daring social media post
The actress starred in 'I Dream of Jeannie' almost 60 years ago
Celebrities flocked to the South of France for the prestigious film festival wearing some head-turning fashions.
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer looked amazing on holiday in Italy with husband Greg Mallett – see holiday photos
Reflecting 25 years after the 'Home Improvement' finale, the actor says there's a reason the sitcom that co-starred Tim Allen isn't part of the 90s nostalgia wave: 'It's about his politics.'
The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together earlier this month
Exhausted and short on options after consulting two veterinary clinics, Kristie Pereira made the gut-wrenching decision last year to take her desperately ill puppy to a Maryland shelter to be euthanized.
The question about her marriage generated a telling response from the "Atlas" star.
Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins have a very close friendship and on Thursday the model shared a fabulous video montage for the Hollywood star's 91st birthday. See video.
The Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade with the New York Islanders to improve their second first-round pick by two slots and second-round selection by four slots in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.
Adria Arjona and Glen Powell may have some very steamy scenes in “Hit Man,” but filming them was anything but sexy. It all went wrong when they were shooting in a bathtub and someone added Dawn dish washing soap to the water. “That strips you of all your oils of your skin,” Arjona says on …