Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Wear Matching Outfits on 2024 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Jolie is nominated for co-producing the musical adaptation of 'The Outsiders,' on which Vivienne is credited as a 'producer assistant'

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Angelina Jolie (R) and daughter Vivienne at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 16, 2024

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne are one stylish duo.

The actress, 49, and her 15-year-old hit the 2024 Tony Awards in celebration of The Outsiders on Sunday, June 16. Produced by Jolie, the show earned 12 Tony nominations this year, including best musical.

Jolie, who is presenting during the ceremony, wore a light-teal strapless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and corseted bodice, complete with a coordinating off-the-shoulder shrug. She held hands with her daughter on the red carpet at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City. She wore her hair in an effortless down style.

Vivienne, who's featured in The Outsiders Playbill as a producer assistant, rocked a coordinating ensemble consisting of a crisp white shirt under a teal vest, plus teal trousers and bow tie. She completed her look with a converse sneakers.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Angelina Jolie (R) and daughter Vivienne at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 16, 2024

The pair's night out is an extra special one, especially since Jolie has previously opened up about how Vivienne inspired her to take on the Broadway gig.

“She saw an early workshop a few times and then invited me to it,” the Maleficent star told PEOPLE at The Outsiders' opening night this past April.

"Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others," Jolie added. "She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from [score and co-book writer] Justin Levine and the whole creative team."

Jolie and Vivienne walked the carpet on April 11, rocking their personal styles as they celebrated the opening. The Oscar winner wore a gold slip dress and matching silk cape, while Vivienne wore a navy jumpsuit that matched Levine's.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Angelina Jolie (R) and daughter Vivienne attend opening night of The Outsiders in New York City on April 11, 2024

In speaking with Deadline, Jolie said that collaborating with theater fan Vivienne behind the scenes allowed her to approach producing the show from a different lens — and gave her room to learn more about her daughter.

“It was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she’s communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material," she said.



Jolie added, "For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv, not me thinking of becoming a producer."

The 77th Tony Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET.



