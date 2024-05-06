Colman Domingo pays homage to André Leon Talley, Chadwick Boseman with Met Gala look

Colman Domingo is looking as fashionable as ever at the 2024 Met Gala.

The "Euphoria" star, 54, stepped out on the red carpet on Monday looking dapper in a white and black suit designed by Willy Chavarria. His look was complete with a flowing cape, which Domingo said was a nod to the late André Leon Talley, who served as editor-at-large of Vogue magazine.

Keeping with the Met Gala's dress code of "The Garden of Time," the actor also strutted the red carpet with a bouquet of fresh flowers.

LIVE: Met gala live updates: Mindy Kaling, Tyla offer stunning looks plus we explain the theme

Domingo is known for his stylish red carpet looks, which he showed off during awards season this year after being nominated at the Oscars for his performance in "Rustin."

Colman Domingo arrives at the 2024 Met Gala.

Speaking to Vogue on the Met Gala red carpet, he described the event as the "Super Bowl of fashion" and the "cherry on top" of his big year. "I've had such an exceptional year," he said. "It's been kind of magical, and then to be invited here, I didn't take this lightly."

Domingo told Vogue that his "beautiful" outfit drew on numerous "men that I admire," including late fashion journalist Talley and late "Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman. "They both wore capes when they were at the Met," he said. "It's my first time at the Met, so I wanted to honor these brothers who were here before me."

He added, "I feel sexy. I feel cool. It's great."

Domingo, who also starred in last year's "The Color Purple," previously impressed at the Oscars in March wearing a tuxedo and cowboy boots.

The theme of the 2024 Met Gala, a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya are serving as co-chairs for the event.

Domingo may be stepping back out onto the awards season red carpet again in 2025, as he's already earning Oscar buzz for his movie "Sing Sing."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See Colman Domingo's stylish look at the Met Gala: 'I feel sexy'