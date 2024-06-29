Columbus mother charged for obstructing justice in homicide investigation of 8-year-old son
Columbus mother charged for obstructing justice in homicide investigation of 8-year-old son
Columbus mother charged for obstructing justice in homicide investigation of 8-year-old son
Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said
A woman has been arrested over a social media video allegedly showing a member of prison staff having sex with an inmate in a jail cell. Scotland Yard said it launched an investigation on Friday "after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth". It added a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office the same day and taken into police custody.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
Conner Kobold is charged with the murder of his mother, Shanelle Burns
MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon will have to report to jail on Monday after the nation’s highest court declined to indulge his pleas for a last-minute reprieve.Bannon, 70, was sentenced to four months in jail in 2022 for contempt of Congress after he blew off a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has spent two years since then trying every avenue of appeal, arguing that he was only following the advice of his lawyer, who told him then-President Donald Trump had evoked
Thomas Lorezca, 40, was shot multiple times after being called out to a Spanaway home for a repair job in May 2022.
The TV competitor was arrested in August 2020 after having a sexual relationship with a teenage victim he met in 2014
Kaitlin Armstrong killed Moriah Wilson in a fit of jealousy over her on-and-off again boyfriend Colin Strickland
The man accused of killing a Walmart security guard in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Sherbrooke, Que., has been found not guilty of all charges related to the incident.Nacime Kouddar went to trial last winter for allegedly ramming security guard Philippe Jean in the Galeries Quatre Saisons parking lot on April 4, 2020. At Kouddar's trial in February, the court determined that he was in a position of self-defence.Late Thursday, Quebec Court Judge Hélène Fabi acquitted Kouddar of a charge
A North Carolina mother has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after she allegedly left her 8-year-old daughter in a hot car while at work and the girl died, police said. Officers responded Wednesday evening to reports of a child in critical condition inside a vehicle in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The child was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead early Thursday, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man found guilty of murder for his role in the 2022 death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Friday to 29 years in prison.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday found a driver guilty of intoxication manslaughter over the deaths of eight people who were struck by an SUV that plowed into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Lance Kinsley punched Christopher King as he walked home from the pub in Hull.
The Ottawa Police Service's (OPS) return to a cruiser with an old-school look aims to make them more visible to the public, but at least one critic thinks the rebranding falls short of that goal.The dark blue Ford Explorers with white vinyl decals that began patrolling the streets of Ottawa in January will be out in larger numbers come Canada Day, as the force temporarily bolsters the number of both the cruisers and officers in uniform.About 50 of the new vehicles will be in circulation before t
A Colorado couple sleeping in a camper woke up when a thief started driving off with the vehicle they were attached to, Boulder police said.
A woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in North Carolina after her child died from being left in a hot car, police said.
"What really sucked was when my mom told one of my aunts, she found out that not only did everyone else know, but they'd agreed not to tell my mother for going on 60 years now."
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who opened fire at an apartment complex near Las Vegas, killing five people and injuring a 13-year-old girl, was banned from owning a firearm because of prior felony convictions, court records show.
The judge said he's seen "troubling evidence" that "potentially relevant" documents and Harry's messages with the ghostwriter of 'Spare' were wiped after the claim was underway