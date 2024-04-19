Council to award grants for environmental projects

Community gardens could be funded with the grants [Getty Images]

Community groups can apply for £1,000 grants to run projects that help improve their local environment.

The Staffordshire EnviroGrant programme is being co-ordinated by Staffordshire County Council and environmental company Veolia.

The council said the grants could be awarded to projects that helped improve waste and recycling, improve the natural environment, or raise awareness of environmental issues.

It said examples of the sort of things it would fund included community food gardens, community larders and fridges that help reduce food waste.

Schemes that help reduce carbon emissions or promote and improve recycling and reuse such as repair cafes would also be considered for funding, it added.

Cabinet member for environment Simon Tagg said the council was committed to improving the environment, but needed local communities to help achieve this.

“It’s a great opportunity that not only benefits local communities but also helps improve the environments we all live in,” he said.

Further information about the grant scheme can be found online.

The closing date for applications is Monday 6 May.

