Council picks operator for summer kiosk

Mount Pearl’s newest mobile kiosk vendor is setting up just in time for the steadily improving weather.

After receiving the highest score out of 12 applicants hoping to land the summer kiosk space, Rockateer Treats will be stationed on Forest Avenue with a menu of freeze-dried offerings including candy, chocolate, and fruit.

The treat maker currently operates from a storefront in Paradise, as well as the St. John’s Farmers Market.

“Rockateer Treats has a large following on social media channels and has demonstrated its alignment with the City’s vision for affordable service offerings,” said councillor Mark Rice.

Councillor Jim Locke reflected on the success of last summer's kiosk, which was officially inaugurated with Eva’s Chimney Cones last August.

“It offers an opportunity for residents and visitors to get down to that part of our city and really explore the beautiful trails we have there down around Twin Falls,” Locke said. “It’s just another reason to get out and recreate in the City of Mount Pearl… This is an affordable operation here right now.”

Rockateer Treats is one of two kiosks that will be stationed on the Forest Avenue cul-de-sac, which will be offered by the City until September 3.

Events, activities, and entertainment will also take place on the Forest Avenue T’Railway area over the course of the summer.

Additional kiosks in other areas of the city will be announced.

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News