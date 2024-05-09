County's music education gets £1.7m boost

A new music hub for children and young people to provide quality education will open after it secured funding.

The Berkshire Music Hub secured £1.7m from Arts Council England.

It will be led by the Berkshire Music Trust but will be delivered in partnership with the Slough Music Service.

A total of 43 music hubs will be set up across England to support children and young people in and out of school.

Berkshire Music Trust's CEO Dawn Wren said: "[The music hub is] not necessarily about learning a musical instrument. It’s about how you can engage with music.

"It’s about composing, creating your own songs and enjoying music in any shape or form.

“We’re particularly keen to support children with additional needs.

"We’re really passionate about the benefits of music and what this funding will enable us to do for children and young people."

She added: “We all know the power of a great song. The sun’s shining, you whack on a tune and it just lifts your spirits. And that for me is key in terms of music.”

Of the £1.7m funding, about £1.3m will go towards providing the music education service itself, and another £436,000 will be spent on musical instruments, equipment and technology.

