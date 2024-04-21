CP NewsAlert: Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused in death of Toronto cop

TORONTO — Jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup died on July 2, 2021 after he was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Court has heard Northrup and his partner, both plainclothes officers, approached Zameer’s car shortly after midnight as they were investigating a stabbing. Zameer was not involved in that stabbing.

Prosecutors allege Zameer made deliberate choices to drive dangerously while there were people nearby and ended up deliberately driving at Northrup, who they say was standing at the time.

The defence argues Zameer did not intend to kill anyone and behaved reasonably in the face of what he thought was an imminent threat to his family as two strangers rushed up to his car and banged on it.

The Canadian Press