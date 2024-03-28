Critics Cook Sean Hannity Over His 'Insane Nonsense' Beef With Biden

Sean Hannity ranted about what President Joe Biden wants to snatch from viewers’ homes with a bonkers claim on Wednesday.

“They reject the overbearing Green New Deal regulations,” Hannity said of Americans, “You know, you gotta get an electric vehicle. They want to take away your stove, your refrigerator, your air conditioner and they even want to take away your meat.”

Hannity has previously complained about Democrats taking away meat.

The Fox News host warned about Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a vegan, becoming president before calling on viewers to lock their freezers and “save” their meat during a 2019 episode.

The network has also engaged in a meat madness of its own, walking back a misleading graphic in 2021 that falsely suggested that Biden’s climate change plan would restrict meat consumption.

Hannity: They want to take away your stove, your refrigerator, your air conditioner, and they want to take away your meat pic.twitter.com/wHT2ndARq3 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2024

Critics on X later cooked the Fox News host over his Biden kitchen nightmare.

Apparently there are many millions of imbecile viewers of @seanhannity who believe this insane nonsense. https://t.co/Z50yX2Jdm5 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 28, 2024

If you were wondering how dumb Sean Hannity thinks his viewers are, it’s *this * dumb. https://t.co/hItd1V8ZfZ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 28, 2024

It’s all fear. That’s what they sell. That’s all they offer. Democrats are coming for you, but if you send us money and vote for us we will save you. https://t.co/ApG9aY9usW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 28, 2024

No one is coming for your appliances! Just stop this! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) March 28, 2024

Literally not one of those claims is true. In other news, I've been using "literally" waayyy too much in xeets recently. — Matthew Spira (@MatthewSpira) March 28, 2024

And so you could see why FoxNews has some trouble understanding why NBC decided not to put a liar on the air as a contributor after reflection. — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) March 28, 2024

Fear mongering. Next week they’ll turn it up a bit. “They wanna take your beer, your barbecue, and your dog” — Ryan Daigler - Exposing Narcissistic Abuse 🚩🚩 (@Ryan_Daigler) March 28, 2024

They wanna make your m&ms unsexy! They wanna take away your testicle tanner! — 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙀 𝙁𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙄𝙎 AF XXX🇺🇸 (@FrancisWegner) March 28, 2024

Personally, I do not want to touch Sean Hannity‘s meet. — Robert the Spruce 🇺🇦 (@Bufshuf) March 28, 2024

