Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa addresses future on show

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has addressed his future on the show, confirming that he’s in it for the long haul.

Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor will return to screens next month as his first series of adventures gets underway, with production on a follow-up series already in the works.

Despite only two series’ being greenlit, Gatwa revealed to RadioTimes that he has a big future with showrunner Russell T Davies, saying: “I’ll be around for a while. You’re not getting rid of me yet.”

Gatwa was speaking at the premiere for the first series alongside co-star Millie Gibson, with the pair teasing elements from the sixth episode, ‘Rogue’, which contains a prominent regency theme.

“I think that regency-themed episode is the moment for me. We had so much fun,” said Gibson, with Gatwa adding: “[The] 60s and regency [episodes] were our favourite filming and watching them as well.”

Whilst the central pair teased some of the episodes, Davies recently offered some hints on the series finale, saying: “That’s a spine throughout the series – we saw at Christmas she was a foundling, left at the church at Ruby Road.

“Also the Doctor’s now a foundling, mysteriously abandoned in outer space, doesn’t know his parents either, and that’s a big connection between the two of them. It’s a real hum – a vibration between the two of them that really forges their friendship like no other Doctor-and-companion team ever before.

“That hasn’t finished – you’re going to see that develop. Every episode stands on its own. There will be a running theme and running story that’s going to build and build and build to 'The Most Devastating Finale'. Literally, the biggest finale ever.”

Doctor Who will return for its 14th series on May 11 at midnight, airing on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

