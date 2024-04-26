NCIS: Hawai’i Stars React to Cancellation: ‘This Is a Huge Loss for Representation’

The NCIS-verse is down one show at CBS, following NCIS: Hawai’i‘s cancellation at the network on Friday.

Several of the procedural’s cast members have mourned the axing on social media, including Tori Anderson (aka FBI agent Kate Whistler), who lamented: “Having a really hard time processing this one. Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream. I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well.

“This is a huge loss for representation,” Anderson pointed out. “Love you all so much.”

NCIS: Hawai’i made franchise history as the first NCIS series to launch with an LGBTQ agent: Lucy Tara (played by Yasmine Al-Bustami). Lucy, with Anderson’s Kate, formed the ‘ship that quickly was dubbed “Kacy,” and which got meaningful screentime — especially during Season 2.

NCIS: Hawai’i was also the first program in the franchise to boast a female lead, in Vanessa Lachey’s Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant.

Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intelligence specialist Ernie (an ally of the aforementioned #Kacy), shared his own cancellation thoughts on Instagram: “This business is brutal and makes no sense. But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo.”

Of note, Antoon’s real-life wife, Seana Kofoed, plays NCIS: Hawai’i‘s resident M.E., Dr. Carla Chase.

For a hot minute this week, NCIS: Hawai’i was the only scripted CBS series still awaiting word on its fate for the 2024-25 season; its cancellation came two weeks after NCIS scored a Season 22 renewal and more than a month after the franchise’s first international offshoot, NCIS: Sydney, was picked up for Season 2. (TVLine hears that at this time, there’s no information regarding NCIS: Hawai’i being shopped elsewhere.)

Season-to-date, NCIS: Hawai’i is averaging 7.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback data). Out of the 14 drama series that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 6 in total audience (behind Tracker, NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods and The Equalizer) and eighth in the demo.

The show now joins fellow CBS casualties CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd. Meanwhile, the NCIS franchise will continue to expand via the “Young Gibbs” prequel NCIS: Origins, claiming a spot on CBS’ 2024-25 schedule, and a Tony/Ziva-centric offshoot that is bound for Paramount+.

