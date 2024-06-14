Crow causes power outage in Truro area

Power was already being restored in the Truro area by late afternoon. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

About 11,000 homes and businesses in and around Truro were briefly without power on Friday afternoon after a crow flew into a transmission line.

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power said it was the second crow-related outage in the province on Friday.

The outage was initially attributed to "wildlife interference" on the utility's outage map.

Power was already being restored by 3:30 p.m. About 2,000 people remained without power around 4 p.m.

