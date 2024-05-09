Damaging winds and half-dollar-sized hail expected with thunderstorms Wednesday

Star-Telegram Bot
·4 min read

The NWS Fort Worth TX issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 7:06 p.m. on Wednesday for Collin and Hunt counties.

Expect half-dollar-sized hail (1.25 inches) and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

"At 7:05 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Merit, or 16 miles northwest of Greenville, moving east at 20 mph," according to the NWS. "Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

Locations impacted by the warning include Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Wolfe City, Celeste, Merit, Greenville City Lakes, Blue Ridge, Neylandville, Kellogg, Frognot, Kingston, Altoga, Floyd, Westminster and Lavon Lake.

The NWS comments, "A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows."

This warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

Actions to take when lightning threat is imminent

Around 25 million lightning strikes occur in the United States every year, with most taking place during the summer months. The NWS reports that these strikes result in about 20 fatalities annually. The probability of lightning strikes rises as a thunderstorm approaches and peaks when the storm is directly above. As the storm moves away, this likelihood decreases.

Here are recommendations for maintaining safety during a thunderstorm:

• To lower the risk of lightning strikes, when going outdoors, develop a plan to reach a safer spot.

• If the sky becomes threatening and thunder can be heard, find a safe place to shelter.

• Once indoors, avoid touching corded phones, electrical equipment, plumbing, and windows and doors.

• Wait for 30 minutes after the last lightning or thunder before going back out.

If finding indoor shelter is not an option:

• Avoid open fields, the top of a hill, or a ridge top.

• Keep a distance from tall, isolated trees or other elevated objects. If in a forest, stay close to lower trees.

• When in a group, space out to prevent the current from transferring between individuals.

• If you are camping in an open setting, set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low spot. Bear in mind, a tent does not protect you from lightning.

• Maintain a safe distance from water, wet items, and metal objects. Water and metal do not attract lightning, yet they conduct electricity efficiently.

Rainy weather driving tips

• Turn on your headlights — Even when it's light outside, using headlights can improve visibility and alert other drivers to your presence.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Do not follow large vehicles closely — Large vehicles like trucks or buses can create a spray of water that can reduce your visibility.

• Avoid flooded areas — When encountering a flooded road, do a U-turn and head back. The strong currents from flash floods can pull drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also negatively affect a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning occurs when a vehicle begins to slide uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Multi-million dollar rain' revives soil in southern Saskatchewan ahead of farm season

    After several consecutive years of drought in Saskatchewan, the first heavy rainfall of the year has given life to farmers' soil in southern parts of the province.Ian McCreary's fields near Bladworth, Sask., about 90 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, have been dry for at least the past three years. He has about 1,300 acres of land — about 900 being cropland and the remainder being for hay, pasture and wetlands.In 2021, some sections of the Prairies experienced the worst drought in 50 years. McC

  • Bear dragged away car crash victim’s body

    Car hit barriers and plunged into woods next to highway in Massachusetts

  • Nocturnal storm threat could turn severe in parts of southern Ontario

    Severe potential threat of thunderstorms with 2 rounds coming in less than 24 hours. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Nocturnal storms could reach severe criteria in parts of Ontario south

    Thunderstorms are expected to rumble their way into parts of southern through Tuesday night, with a chance some could become severe, so make sure you stay alert and be weather-aware

  • Race to grab Canada's first 30 C this year heats up: Who will win?

    It will be a close call this weekend, but one part of Canada has a commanding lead in the race to grab the country's first 30-degree reading in 2024

  • Super-aged Japan now has 9 million vacant homes. And that’s a problem

    The number of vacant houses in Japan has surged to a record high of nine million – more than enough for each person in New York City – as the east Asian country continues to struggle with its ever-declining population.

  • Cruise ship sails into New York City port with 44-foot dead whale across its bow

    A cruise ship sailed into a New York City port with a 44-foot (13-meter) dead whale across its bow, marine authorities said. The whale, identified as an endangered sei whale, was caught on the ship's bow when it arrived at the Port of Brooklyn on Saturday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries spokesperson Andrea Gomez said. A spokesperson for MSC Cruises said the whale was on the MSC Meraviglia, which docked at Brooklyn before sailing to ports in New England and Canada.

  • Heavy rain soaks parts of the Prairies, risk of 100 mm by Wednesday

    Nearly a month's worth of rainfall will wash across parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan early this week as a potent low-pressure system treks through, helping to ease the wildfire risk and drought conditions

  • Dead fish found floating in High Park pond, city investigating

    The city says it has begun to investigate the water in a High Park pond after scores of dead fish were found floating in its waters.In a statement on Monday, city spokesperson Nitish Bissonauth said the dead fish were Bluegill, a water-warm fish native to Ontario, and died in Grenadier Pond in mid-April. High Park is located in Toronto's west end, between Bloor Street West and The Queensway. It's bordered by Parkside Drive on its eastern side."We are currently working alongside the Toronto and R

  • 'Blood sport' or 'humane and quick'? Controversial whale slaughter begins in Faroe Islands

    Critics say the practice is cruel and unnecessary, though defenders claim it is an integral part of island life and resist what they see as meddling by outsiders.

  • Rape, terror and death at sea: How a boat carrying Rohingya children, women and men capsized

    In March, Indonesian officials and local fishermen rescued 75 people from atop the overturned hull of a boat off the coast of Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh. Another 67 passengers, including at least 28 children, had been killed when the boat capsized, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Until now, little was known about how the boat capsized, or why. (AP Video/Edna Tarigan)

  • EU tariffs on Chinese EVs could backfire, German car bosses warn

    LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) -Top executives at BMW and Volkswagen on Wednesday warned against imposing EU import duties on electric vehicles from Chinese automakers, saying it could upend the bloc's Green Deal plan and harm automakers that import cars made in China. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation European Union, launched an investigation in October into whether fully-electric cars manufactured in China were receiving distortive subsidies and warranted extra tariffs. "You could very quickly shoot yourself in the foot," BMW CEO Oliver Zipse told reporters after the German premium automaker reported quarterly results.

  • Pilot escapes with minor injuries after upside-down helicopter crash on frozen lake

    Members of the 103 Search and Rescue Squadron Gander responded to a helicopter crash north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay on May 2. The pilot survived the crash with minor injuries. (@hfxjrcc/X)The pilot of a helicopter was lifted to safety with minor injuries after a crash on a frozen lake near Happy Valley-Goose Bay. On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) shared video of the May 2 incident in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.The

  • Waters off Scotian Shelf are cooling, but scientists can't say for how long

    The latest survey of Atlantic Ocean conditions off Nova Scotia show after a decade of warming, temperatures on the Scotian Shelf are cooling.The slight climate reversal has scientists asking if this is the beginning of a return to previous norms — or a blip."What remains unknown is whether this is a longer term trend or just short-term variability in our region," said Lindsay Beazley, a Fisheries and Oceans biologist and operational lead for the Maritimes Region Atlantic Zone Monitoring Program.

  • Edmonton climate committee says blue hydrogen not a solution for city emissions goals

    A group of experts that advises city council on Edmonton's climate change plans is raising concerns about turning to hydrogen to reduce the city's carbon emissions.The co-chairs of Edmonton's energy transition climate resilience committee say hydrogen is increasingly being presented as a path to meeting the city's emissions reduction targets. But when it comes to hydrogen produced from natural gas, they told council members in a recent letter that they don't see evidence it will help Edmonton de

  • Edmunds: Trade or sell your car? What's best might surprise you

    According to a recent Edmunds used vehicle report, demand for used cars is dropping and so are their values as the new-car market rebounds from pandemic-induced shortages. This is especially true for 1- and 2-year-old vehicles. So there’s never been a more critical time to know whether it’s better to sell your car privately or trade it in. Both options have their advantages and drawbacks, and the best decision largely depends on your circumstances, priorities and preferences. Edmunds’ experts ru

  • Waterlogged Prairies to see sun and 15 degree boost on horizon

    The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.

  • I’m a Mechanic: Never Go to the Car Dealership for These 10 Services

    If you don't have an automotive expert in your corner who you can trust to quote you fair prices for parts and labor, it can make it tricky when it comes time to fix something on your personal mode of...

  • From flooding in Brazil and Houston to brutal heat in Asia, extreme weather seems nearly everywhere

    In sweltering Brazil, flooding killed dozens of people and paralyzed a city of about 4 million people. Voters and politicians in India, amid national elections, are fainting in heat that hit as high as 115 degrees (46.3 degrees Celsius). A brutal Asian heat wave has closed schools in the Philippines, killed people in Thailand and set records there and in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Maldives and Myanmar. Record temperatures — especially at night when it just won't cool down — have hit many parts of

  • Electric car driver turned away from hospital car park

    Experts say it does not make sense as research suggests petrol cars are much more likely to catch fire.