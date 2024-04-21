Dancing on Ice's Ricky Hatton and Claire Sweeney make red carpet debut

Dancing on Ice stars Ricky Hatton and Claire Sweeney have made their red carpet debut together, following rumours of their romance.

The pair attended the opening of Manchester's new Co-op Live arena on Saturday (April 20) for their first public appearance.

Claire, who is currently playing Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street, stunned in a white off-the-shoulder jumpsuit, while former boxer Ricky looked dapper in a black velvet blazer and denim jeans.

Shortly after the event, Claire took to Instagram to share pictures of her night with Ricky, writing: "Great night watching @officialrickastley @coopuk new arena with @rickyhitmanhatton," alongside a heart emoji.

Ricky shared a similar message on social media, saying that he had a "great night" with Claire, alongside clips of their fun evening.

The pair both appeared on Dancing on Ice earlier this year. Ricky and his professional partner Robin Johnstone were eliminated first, before Claire and her partner Colin Grafton left the show two weeks later.

After hanging up their skates, speculation of a possible romance between the two began to grow, following reports that claimed they had been seen on dates.

Ricky later fuelled speculation further after posting a birthday tribute to Claire on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday Claire. Have the best day gorgeous. Lots of love," alongside two selfies of them together.

A source close to Claire previously teased the couple's relationship in an interview with MailOnline, saying: "Claire and Ricky have become really close. She wasn't looking for a relationship but then Ricky came along and it just felt right and natural and she's really happy.

"She signed up for a reality TV show and met a great guy so it feels a bit like winning the lottery and she's really counting her blessings as it all came from nowhere and often that's the best way."

Dancing on Ice is streaming on ITVX.

