Daniel Radcliffe Thanks Tearful Girlfriend and Son as He Wins First Tony Award: 'I Love You So Much'

The 'Harry Potter' alum received his first Tony Award since making his debut on Broadway in 2008

Theo Wargo/Getty Daniel Radcliffe on June 16, 2024

You’re a winner, Harry!

Daniel Radcliffe clinched his first-ever Tony on Sunday, June 16, at the 2024 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

The Harry Potter alum, 34, nabbed the prize for best performance by a featured actor in a musical for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway as Charley Kringas, the lyricist and best friend of protagonist Franklin Shepard (played by Jonathan Groff). As he accepted the honor, Radcliffe made sure to thank his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke (who could be seen tearing up during his speech), as well as shout out the couple's one year old son, who they welcomed in April 2023.

"My mum and dad are here somewhere — happy Father's Day, dad, I love you both so much. Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car and just, you know, loving me," Radcliffe said as he wrapped his speech. "And my love Erin — you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you so much, thank you so much. Thank you everybody."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe on June 16, 2024

Since his Broadway debut in 2008 with Equus, Radcliffe has since appeared in productions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Cripple of Inishmaan and The Lifespan of a Fact, as well as Merrily We Roll Along.

Radcliffe received two Broadway Audience Choice awards earlier this year for his role in Merrily We Roll Along, winning the favorite featured actor in a musical and favorite onstage pair categories.

Radcliffe and his fellow castmates including Groff, 39, and Lindsay Mendez will close their last show for Merrily We Roll Along on July 7, after performing together on Broadway since October 2023.

"Thank you so much to our cast, everybody on that stage, it is an honor to be on that stage with you every single night. I will miss it so much," Radcliffe said elsewhere in his speech, before he addressed his costars directly. "Speaking of missing things, Jonathan, Lindsay: I will miss you so much. I don't really have to act in this show, I just have to look at you and feel everything I want to feel," he added. "I will never have it this good again."

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Merrily We Roll Along's Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez in New York City on Oct. 8, 2023

Back in 2008, Radcliffe said performing live "was amazing" as he prepared for his Broadway debut in Equus at age 19.

"As long as it goes well, you can't stop smiling," he said at the time, during a talk held by The New York Times.

Off the stage, Radcliffe most recently appeared in the films The Lost City and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biographical parody film about the life of musician "Weird Al" Yankovic throughout various stages of his career.

Tickets for Merrily We Roll Along are on sale now at merrilyonbroadway.com.

The 77th Tony Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

