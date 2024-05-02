Daniel Zirilli Dies: Prolific Director Of Action Films And Music Videos Was 58

Daniel Zirilli, a prolific director, producer and writer of action films and more than 200 music videos including the Rolling Stones’ “Voodoo Lounge,” died April 28. He was 58.

His death was announced by his family. No cause was disclosed, but an Instagram message posted by his daughter Talise Zirilli last weekend indicated that he had been missing since April 24.

Born November 13, 1965, Zirilli founded Popart Film Factory at age 24 after graduating from Pepperdine University in Malibu. In the subsequent years, he would direct and writer more than 30 feature films, most in the action and thriller genres. He was a producer on more than 85 films.

Among his most recent, Zirilli directed, produced and co-wrote Invincible, released by Lionsgate in 2022. Shot on location in Thailand, Invincible starred Johnny Strong, Marko Zaror and Michael Pare, who also appeared in Zirilli’s Hollow Point (2019) along with Luke Goss and Jay Mohr.

Other films credits include Acceleration (2019) starring Dolph Lundgren, Sean Patrick Flanery and Jason London; Renegades, a 2022 London-shot gangster crime drama featuring Ian Ogilvy, Nick Moran, Patsy Kensit, and Lee Majors; and Phoenix, a 2023 female-driven revenge thriller lead by Natalie Eva Marie, Neal McDonough, and Randy Couture.

Zirilli directed The Asian Connection (2016) starring Steven Seagal and Michael Jai White which debuted on Netflix, and also produced It’s So Easy and Other Lies, a 2015 film about the early days of Guns N’ Roses.

Zirilli directed/produced more than 250 music videos, including for such artists as Three 6 Mafia (featuring Katt Williams), Redman, Cypress Hill, Shaq, Scarface, Montel Jordan, Master P, Twista, Chayanne, Freddie Jackson, Roger Troutman Jr., Gerald Levert, Bobby Womack, Bokeem Woodbine, Peter Himmelman, and Flea. He produced music videos for the Russell Simmons film The Show for Def Jam, Michael Nesmith of The Monkees and many other recording artists.

Zirilli is survived by daughter Talise Zirilli; son Calian Zirilli; father Richard Buchta; mother Diane Zirilli Buchta; brother Rick Buchta and sister Kym Rusch. The funeral will be a private ceremony for close family.

