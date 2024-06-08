Deadline’s Sound & Screen Television Kicks Off With Live Music From ‘Shōgun’, ‘Fargo’ & More With Stars Including Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Deadline’s Sound & Screen Television has kicked off at UCLA’s Royce Hall for yet another of our showcase awards-season events. Sound & Screen has always been a favorite of the Deadline team, and our audience, not least for the magic it captures when the music behind 10 the year’s most exciting television series is performed live onstage by a full orchestra for a packed house of TV Academy and guild voters.
Tonight’s event promises to gather some of the most garlanded and exciting musicians working in TV today including Atticus and Leopold Ross, the British brothers who come to Sound & Screen with two
separate projects in FX’s Shōgun and Apple TV+ genre hit Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, respectively. Atticus will be joined by Nick Chuba for Shōgun.
There’s also Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the songwriters behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman, who set their talents to work on the musical numbers featured in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. And Kevin Kiner, a Star Wars veteran who takes our stage tonight to talk about Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka.
Apple TV+ brings three more shows to the event, with Atli Örvarsson repping Silo, Carlos Rafael Rivera performing music from Lessons in Chemistry, and Blake Neely talking about Masters of the Air. Peacock will present Based on a True Story, with Sherri Chung, while Prime Video brings Mr. & Mrs. Smith composer David Fleming to the stage. In addition to Shōgun, FX also is bringing us Jeff Russo to perform music from Fargo.
Check out tonight’s lineup of panels and performances below, and stay tuned on Deadline for written panel coverage over the weekend. On Monday, we will launch the Sound & Screen streaming site featuring all the panel videos and performance excerpts.
Deadline’s Sound & Screen Television
HULU
Only Murders in the Building
Benj Pasek (Songwriter)
Justin Paul (Songwriter)
APPLE TV+
Silo
Atli Örvarsson (Composer)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Leopold Ross (Composer)
Lessons In Chemistry
Carlos Rafael Rivera (Composer)
Masters of the Air
Blake Neely (Composer/Conductor)
INTERMISSION
PEACOCK/UCP
Based on a True Story
Sherri Chung (Composer)
DISNEY+ and LUCASFILM LTD
Ahsoka
Kevin Kiner (Composer)
PRIME VIDEO
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
David Fleming (Music By)
FX
Fargo
Jeff Russo (Music By)
Shōgun
Atticus Ross (Composer)
Nick Chuba (Composer)
