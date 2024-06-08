Deadline’s Sound & Screen Television Kicks Off With Live Music From ‘Shōgun’, ‘Fargo’ & More With Stars Including Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Deadline’s Sound & Screen Television has kicked off at UCLA’s Royce Hall for yet another of our showcase awards-season events. Sound & Screen has always been a favorite of the Deadline team, and our audience, not least for the magic it captures when the music behind 10 the year’s most exciting television series is performed live onstage by a full orchestra for a packed house of TV Academy and guild voters.

Tonight’s event promises to gather some of the most garlanded and exciting musicians working in TV today including Atticus and Leopold Ross, the British brothers who come to Sound & Screen with two

separate projects in FX’s Shōgun and Apple TV+ genre hit Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, respectively. Atticus will be joined by Nick Chuba for Shōgun.

More from Deadline

There’s also Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the songwriters behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman, who set their talents to work on the musical numbers featured in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. And Kevin Kiner, a Star Wars veteran who takes our stage tonight to talk about Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka.

Apple TV+ brings three more shows to the event, with Atli Örvarsson repping Silo, Carlos Rafael Rivera performing music from Lessons in Chemistry, and Blake Neely talking about Masters of the Air. Peacock will present Based on a True Story, with Sherri Chung, while Prime Video brings Mr. & Mrs. Smith composer David Fleming to the stage. In addition to Shōgun, FX also is bringing us Jeff Russo to perform music from Fargo.

Check out tonight’s lineup of panels and performances below, and stay tuned on Deadline for written panel coverage over the weekend. On Monday, we will launch the Sound & Screen streaming site featuring all the panel videos and performance excerpts.

Deadline’s Sound & Screen Television

HULU

Only Murders in the Building

Benj Pasek (Songwriter)

Justin Paul (Songwriter)

APPLE TV+

Silo

Atli Örvarsson (Composer)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Leopold Ross (Composer)

Lessons In Chemistry

Carlos Rafael Rivera (Composer)

Masters of the Air

Blake Neely (Composer/Conductor)

INTERMISSION

PEACOCK/UCP

Based on a True Story

Sherri Chung (Composer)

DISNEY+ and LUCASFILM LTD

Ahsoka

Kevin Kiner (Composer)

PRIME VIDEO

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

David Fleming (Music By)

FX

Fargo

Jeff Russo (Music By)

Shōgun

Atticus Ross (Composer)

Nick Chuba (Composer)

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.