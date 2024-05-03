Death in Paradise fans confused as Don Gilet named as new detective

Don Gilet has been announced as the new lead for Death in Paradise. (Getty)

Some Death in Paradise fans were left a little disappointed as Don Gilet was unveiled as Ralf Little's replacement.

Gilet already has history with the show as he had portrayed a murderer in Death in Paradise in the fourth season. Fans were confused how the actor could now take on the lead detective role in the same series.

Back in the fourth season, he made a guest appearance as a completely different character to the role he will be taking on now. He played the part of a killer in the show when Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman was the lead detective.

Social media was awash with fans who were quick to remember that Gilet had already been in Death in Paradise as a killer. "Hang on wasn't he already in it in the Mama Beth episode?" One fan questioned among the comments. This led to some confusion among fans.

Others added: "He also played a murderer in DiP. I'm thinking they'll it, they way they ignored the fact that Ralf Little had already been in the show."

"Hasn't he already been a baddie in this? In the Mama Beth episode?"

"Previously played a murderer... hopefully his character will be so different it won't matter. At least with Ralf Little his Previous role in the series wasn't as prominent."

"I thought he played a character that was that episodes murderer ???"

"This has got Columbo vibes......an actor who played a killer coming back as someone else later!"

However, there was plenty of excitement from fans too about the new casting announcement. Among the comments, one fan wrote: "Excellent casting. He’s a fantastic actor and will bring a lot to Saint Marie. Best of luck to you, Don!"

Another added: "That’s a great casting! Good luck Don."

"From a serial killer in the east end of London to a Detective Inspector in the Caribbean !! He's a great actor, can't wait to see him in the part, think he's be fab!!"

"Perfect! Don’s a dreamboat - superb actor and a wonderful person. Can’t wait to watch x."

"Very glad that the show is expanding its casting. Welcome Don! I know you will do a super job! Great actor."

Gilet was equally delighted to be returning to the show this time as Ralf Little's replacement on Death in Paradise. The star will be the fifth lead detective in the show. He said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands."

He added: "This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!”

