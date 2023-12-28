From decapitated dolls to iPhone 11s – inside the mad world of the lost property auction

Christine Sachett, Director of Greasby's, the auction house for TFL's lost property - Eddie Mulholland

Are medical miracles occurring on London’s public transport system? I’m looking at piles of crutches, walking sticks and prescription glasses left behind on the capital’s buses and trains. They’ve waited in TfL’s lost property office for over three months without being claimed. The lame apparently walking again, the blind seeing. Now their discarded aids have been bundled and bagged as lots 700-705 at Greasby’s: the auction house which sells on all of TfL’s flotsam and jetsam alongside museum lost property, police evidence and items from household and shop clearances.

From 2021-2022 the network, which has just moved its lost property office from South Kensington to larger premises in West Ham to cope with the rising number of objects being stored, made £180,529 flogging our unclaimed possessions. The figures were even higher pre-COVID: £280,739 for 2019-2020. And that’s after Greasby’s took their 25% commission fee. So I’ve taken the Northern Line down to SW17 to view what’s up for grabs/bids in TfL’s last auction of 2023.

The entrance to the auction house – founded by Henrietta Greasby back in 1919 – is tucked down a pebble-dashed alleyway in Tooting. Above the sign for The Lash Surgery beauty salon and a scrawled graffiti tag, I spot a black and gold iron plaque pointing the way and sidle, gingerly, past a row of bins spilling over with mouldering suitcases and vintage board game boxes. At my feet are some empty pill boxes.

The entrance to Greasby's in Tooting - Eddie Mulholland

As I study the remains of what may once have been a vaccine fridge, I accidentally kick the grinning head of a decapitated doll, which rolls to a ghoulish halt against some bin liners. The scene is soundtracked by the repeated, metallic Psycho squeak, squeak, squeak coming from a man jacking up one of the cars parked by the bins. Were it darker out – or the mechanic less cheery – you’d think I’d wandered onto a horror movie set.

In fact, the mood is oddly convivial as I head into the auction room. At the door, I pass an eclectic stack of original paintings, a tapestry of a headless woman (as an unsettling counterpart to the disembodied doll’s head) and the framed Kennel Club pedigree certificate for a Shih Tzu called Maximilian Chkentel Amme, born in Sussex in 1988. The animal must be long dead.

Greasby's auction house, which is piled high with bags of clothes - Eddie Mulholland

The auction house’s viewing room is lined with glass-fronted cabinets. They’re crammed with electronic devices, polythene bags of costume jewellery, china figurines and rows of alcoholic spirits. From the ceiling dangle more polythene bags of clothes – like eccentric funfair prizes. Coats varying quality and condition slump forlorn shoulders from metal rails – a cloakroom of abandonment.

To celebrate the season, the auctioneers have set out a table of festive nibbles. The spiced steam from a pan of mulled wine takes the edge off the musty, mouldering odour seeping from shelves of suitcases, many containing unwashed holiday clothing that has been fermenting for months.

Polythene bags of clothes hang from the ceiling - Eddie Mulholland

“We throw so much away,” says Christine Satchett, Greasby’s Managing Director. “Some of it is just disgusting. If somebody chucked a wet towel into a case and left it to sweat for three months? Well,” she wrinkles her nose, “you can imagine.”

She tells me that bidders are not permitted to look inside the suitcases. “It’s pot luck,” she says. “But we will normally say if the clothes are men’s, women or children and if they’re clean or dirty.” Her staff tell me that most people base their bids on the quality of the case. “That’s the item they’re aiming to sell on. The contents they just tip on to the grass at boot sales and ask 50p per garment unless there’s anything good…”

Seventy-two-year-old Satchett has been working here for 50 years. She grew up in the pub just behind the building. Her dad befriended the Greasbys and eventually bought the business from them. “Out there?” she gestures to the bin-lined alleyway, “was our backyard. We had great fun growing up here.

I’ve still got violins my dad bought for me here… if you’re after musical instruments for your kids then do keep checking our catalogue because TfL send them in loads and we get everything from the small stuff like flutes and electric guitars right up to double basses and drums. I dunno how you could forget to take a double bass off a train… But people do. We’ve sold huge flatscreen televisions people have left on trains!”

I make a mental note of this as my daughter is a drummer and the kit is not cheap. Satchett gestures around us, smiling at the slowly mingling punters. “This room you’re standing in now? This was all stables. We used to do the auctions upstairs with the leaking roof – awful!”

Greasby’s held live auctions for all this stuff – from tut to hi-tech – until the pandemic. “Then we got shut down with the retail sector,” shrugs Satchett. “We were open, shut, open shut… it was a nightmare. Social distancing didn’t work well here, as you can see. Then it worked out better to do things this way. We hold a viewing. People come and have a look and bid on these forms… here.” She hands me a piece of paper which explains the terms of sale.

Items left in TfL’s lost property office for over three months are sent to Greasby's - Eddie Mulholland

“Our customers fill in their names, details and email here,” she says. “They write down the lot number for the item they want and their maximum bid.” At this point, she holds up a stern index finger. “They will necessarily pay that maximum bid. We look at the top 4 bids: say the highest bid was 90 and the next one down was 60? The person who bid 90 would get it for 65, see?” So you always pay £5 over the second highest bidder? “Over forty quid, yeah. Under forty, it’s £2.”

She doesn’t miss the drama of the live auction? “Naaah! Some of the lads who come in here are lively. Their humour is quite close to the mark. So when I had to sell a load of dildos one time they kept shouting: speak up? What was that one called?” She shudders and her staff snigger into their hoodies. “Paper and pen is easier.”

To get the ball rolling, bidders must pay Greasby’s a £100 deposit. “They can do that in cash, via debit card, credit card or bank transfer.” explains Satchett. “If they are not successful in any bids they will get that £100 back in the exact manner they paid it. If they are successful and they spent under £100 we refund the difference. If they spend more then they pay the difference before collection. We don’t deliver.” There’s a minimum bid of £8 per lot – explaining the bundles. Also a “buyer’s commission” of 23%.

Satchett tells me they make a packet on designer trainers. “Even used, those will go for £50- 150. Not bad if you think they’re £500 new.” Quite a few of the lots ARE new. “People leave their shopping on trains,” says Satchett, leading me to admire a set of luxury merino wool cushions, still sealed in their original plastic wrapping. “£60 each, those cost. Lovely! “

At this point, Satchett is intercepted by a man asking if he can borrow a few mannequins for a local museum. She tells him she’s got some upstairs then turns to me and whispers: “Recognise him? From the telly? That’s Mark Franks – he used to present Cash in the Attic, Car Booty... He’s in here all the time.”

Pottering around I spot an odd lot. A single packet of Bold laundry detergent. OK – it’s a big packet. It’s designed to clean 100 loads. I can see why somebody buying suitcases of dirty clothing might want to add it to their bid list. But… £8? I have a quick google and discover the pack retails for £22 and realise £8 is a score.

“Don’t laugh. The Bold is a good deal, you’re saving £14 there,” says Rupert – a buyer in his mid-40s. He tells me he works part-time for HMRC, but supplements his income “buying and selling tech.. I pick up stuff here and sell it on eBay”. Rupert works with a partner and will spend “a couple of grand, on average, on devices, earbuds, headphones and stuff” at a Greasby’s sale, aiming to double his money online.

He later tells me he once picked up a Rolex watch here for £500. “It obviously didn’t come with any papers,” he says. But he sold it on for £10,000. Did he go on holiday? “No,” he shakes a bobble-hatted head. “I paid off some debts.”

Rupert is younger than most of the bidders here today, who are mainly aged 60 to 80 and looking for pin money to boost their pensions. Rudolf Cox is a retired electrical engineer in his mid-60s. I find him cautiously assessing a toaster. He tells me that he’s been coming to these auctions for around five years. His greatest triumph was buying a bag of hairdryers for £20 and finding a Dyson one that retails for around £300. He sold that for over £100, making an instant £80.

Rudolf Cox has been coming to Greasby's auctions for five years - Eddie Mulholland

Crouching over a box of vinyl records is Carl – also in his 60s. He tells me he’s been attending these auctions for 40 years and – unlike Satchett – misses the adrenalin rush of live auctions when “you never knew what you’d take home!” As we talk he’s cradling a copy of a 1972 album by American country singer Jan Howard.

Does he google online values as he goes? “No,” he replies, shyly, holding up a notepad. “I prefer to make notes and look things up when I get home.” I am a Googler though. Collector sites list good-condition copies of that vinyl for £9.99. But you can get it for £3.99 on eBay. I suggest that Carl should keep sorting through the crate.

Gazing up at a rack of pushchairs, I meet Fay. A retired social worker in her late 60s, she tells me she lives locally and has been “walking past Greasby’s and wondering about it for years… curiosity eventually got the better of me!” Her eyes shining as she lifts oddments – including Elvis memorabilia and a Rolls-Royce First Aid Kit – from the crate before her, she says: “You have to wonder about the history of these objects. Where have they come from? Who bought them? They look like gifts, don’t they? Unopened. So sad.”

Elvis memorabilia in Greasby's - Eddie Mulholland

Fay tells me she didn’t come in here looking for anything in particular, but has spotted something she wants. “I’ve been asking my kids for an Apple Watch for Christmas,” she grins. “I nearly bought one the other day for £300 and changed my mind because of the cost. But look here…” she leads me over to the cabinet in which a white Apple Watch is paired as a lot with an iPad.

Fay Morris, pictured at Greasby's earlier this month - Eddie Mulholland

It’s right beside the iPhone 11 (brand new in its case) I’d considered bidding on for my daughter’s birthday. Satchett tells me that all the electronic devices are wiped before resale, although one tech buyer tells me they’re not all searched. “I found a bag of weed in the battery compartment, once...”

“How much do you think I should bid for the Apple Watch and iPad pair?” asks Fay. I shrug. £200? She nods. “I’m very focused on reusing and recycling,” she tells me. “Being here makes me worryingly aware of what happens to the stuff we don’t want as a society. It has opened my eyes to a new world.” She explains that I found her by the pushchairs because her granddaughter is expecting a baby and Fay had spotted some very good quality buggies here. I might tell her to pop in and save some planet for that baby…”

Buggies are a frequent feature at Greasby's - Eddie Mulholland

I love Fay’s attitude. But I wonder if anybody would bid on some of the stuff in here. I’m a keen user of charity shops and have no issue wearing clothes worn by strangers so long as I can take them home and run them through a hot wash. But I do fear that I draw the line at half-used tubes of toothpaste, bundled here with a box of tampons and some cycling helmets.

I find myself pondering who would possibly pay £8 for the medal and sash regalia – listed as Masonic – but actually, I find, belonging to a random chapter of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes? Or a charitable, drinking men’s club founded in 1822 by actors and theatre managers with the motto “Nemo Mortalium Omnibus Horis Sapit” (no man is at all times wise)? Certainly not the man who left his silky swag on a train home from a shindig.

But there is kindness here at Greasby’s. I’m bowled over by the grace of Hannah. Now in her mid-80s, she has been attending auctions here for decades and usually spends between £500-£1000 on children’s clothes she sends back to charities in eastern Nigeria, where she grew up. “They are lacking so much of what you have,” she tells me.

“So much of what you think of as your rubbish. Today I am looking for shoes and pencils… do you know they need pencils?” Does Hannah ever buy for herself? She runs her fingers over her smooth earlobes and around her naked neckline. “For myself? No! Do not look for jewellery here. I am old and I am here to help.”

Hannah Omyemach spends hundreds buying children's clothes from auctions at Greasby's - Eddie Mulholland

I’m humbled by my encounter with Hannah. Although I’ve also enjoyed talking to Christine Satchett, who tells me she still loves a gold necklace she bought herself here for £1,700. “We get more silver in now,” she tells me, “because the price of gold has risen and people are afraid of getting mugged so they won’t wear it out.”

I took a liking to a silver cameo brooch in the auction but didn’t bid. I later regret the decision and call to ask how much it sold for. But Greasby’s never tell. Buyer confidentiality. So I’ll never know how much the iPhone 11 made. Or if anyone spent money on the bag containing the half-used toothpaste and tampons. Or those spex and sticks. I hope that some smaller miracles help them find their way into the hands of the needy…

