Defeat for Tory mayor Street and sword ban pledge

The papers mainly focus on the latest crop of election results - and in particular Labour winning the West Midlands mayoralty by about 1,000 votes. The Sunday Telegraph says Rishi Sunak's hopes of reviving Tory fortunes had partly rested on expectations that incumbent Tory Andy Street would cling on there. [BBC]

The Sunday Express says the Conservative Party is "in panic" after Labour snatched the "top mayor job" in the West Midlands. "We're doomed!" is the stark headline in the tabloid. [BBC]

The Observer leads on Sir Keir Starmer demanding Rishi Sunak call a general election without delay. Writing for the paper, the Labour leader says that it is time to release the county from Sunak's "zombie government", following the "disastrous" series of local election results for the Tories. [BBC]

The Sunday Times says former Tory mayor Mr Street became "the most high-profile casualty" of Sir Keir Starmer's march to No 10. His defeat is likely to inflame tensions in the Tory party, after a "dismal" set of local election results, the paper says. The front page also carries a picture of Daniel Anjorin who died in a sword attack, and a tribute from his parents. [BBC]

The Mail on Sunday focuses on a different poll... one about King Charles, that suggests most Britons believe he is doing a good job. The "landmark poll" on the anniversary of the King's coronation also shows an increase in support for the monarchy, the paper reports. [BBC]

"Andrew's Ruin" is the headline in the Sunday Mirror, as the tabloid claims the Duke of York risks being evicted from his home in Great Windsor Park for seemingly neglecting the estate. [BBC]

The Sunday People headlines on a pledge from Labour to swiftly ban swords, following he killing of Daniel Anjorin. The schoolboy was fatally stabbed with a sword in Hainault, London, as he left his home to walk to school. [BBC]

And finally the Star on Sunday leads on a ghost story - specifically, it says pop legend Gary Numan was "terrified" after he saw a bloke in 1940s clothing vanish through a wall in the London Unground. Perhaps something for newly re-elected mayor Sadiq Khan to get to the bottom of... [BBC]

Away from the elections, the Telegraph reports the US shared evidence with the UK at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that strongly suggested the virus had come from a Chinese lab leak - and had not just jumped between animals and humans. One former official who worked on the intelligence reports told the paper the evidence was "gobsmacking".

The Sunday Times reveals that a huge investigation into the suspected murders of Afghan civilians by a rogue SAS unit was actually prompted by the squadron's commanding officer.

The unnamed soldier - one of the army's most senior Special Forces officers - reported to police that troops under his command had committed war crimes by murdering prisoners in Afghanistan, it says.

Emails from the ensuing inquiry have now come to light suggesting other senior officers were aware of the killings but failed to report them, the paper says.

And the Sun on Sunday claims that the actor Will Ferrell has bought what it calls a "large stake" in Leeds United Football Club. He's reported to have fallen in love with English football and is keen to bring back the "glory days" to the club.