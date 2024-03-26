Baltimore Key bridge collapse: One body pulled from river as rescuers continue search for survivors

One body was reportedly recovered from the river and many are still missing hours after a huge cargo ship slammed into Baltimore’s Key Bridge, causing it to dramatically collapse into the water within a matter of seconds.

City Council Member Phylicia Porter told CNN that a body had been found in the Patapsco River, but no authorities have confirmed this.

Two others who had fallen into the water were rescued.

At least six people are believed to be unaccounted for, authorities said.

Multiple workers and vehicles were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River when the Dali vessel ploughed into a support pillar at around 1.30am ET on Tuesday.

The crew made a mayday call just moments before the collision. Maryland Gov Wes Moore added that the call saved lives, providing time to prevent cars from continuing on the bridge.

The crew warned the Maryland Department of Transportation that an “allision with the bridge was possible,” the report said. “The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse.”

It’s still unclear what caused the accident. But the ship was just 30 minutes after setting sail on its 27-day journey to Sri Lanka.

Harrowing footage captured the bridge crumpling into the freezing waters.

As of Tuesday early afternoon, just two people had so far been pulled from the waters, Baltimore police said.

One of those victims is now fighting for their life in hospital after being rushed to a trauma unit in serious condition.

The second person was not injured and refused medical help, police said.

Now, multiple agencies are in a race against time to rescue at least seven people believed to be in the water, with temperatures plunging to around 30 °F (-1°C) at the time of the incident.

The number of those unaccounted for could climb higher as sonar has detected multiple vehicles submerged in the frigid river while officials have learned that workers were also on the bridge at the time of the crash.

A helicopter flies over the scene of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland (REUTERS)

At the press conference, James Wallace, the fire chief from the Baltimore City Fire Department, said the search involves a “very large incident and large footprint”.

As well as the cold temperatures, search teams are also grappling with darkness and a large debris field to try and search for people who would have now been in the water for an extended period of time.

Chief Wallace told CNN that agencies found three passenger vehicles, a cement truck and another vehicle submerged in the water using infrared and side-scan sonar technology.

Gov Moore declared a state of emergency, adding that he is working with an interagency team to deploy federal resources.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the fire department, said the city was dealing with a “developing mass casualty incident”.

A State of Emergency has been declared by Maryland’s governor after the tragic collapse (EPA)

A large portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is now under water, as flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the Maryland State Police circling the site of the crash in a helicopter.

Mr Cartwright added that a multi-agency rescue is currently under way, with dive team members actively going into the river to try and locate individuals that are feared to be in the water.

The US Coast Guard said it has deployed small boats and helicopters to assist in the search for the people feared within the water.

Yet freezing conditions are “posing a concern” as the rescue personnel continue to carry out their search.

Upwards of seven people are still missing as rescue efforts continue (Harford County, MD Volunteer Fire & EMS/PA Wire)

“It feels like at least about 30 degrees (-1°C) where I am,” Mr Cartwright told CNN. “It could be slightly lower than that. And I’m sure that the water temperature is even colder... And that can pose a concern and risk for our divers.”

The container ship involved is a Singapore-flagged vessel named Dali, live maritime data showed on Tuesday. It had just departed the port in Baltimore and was headed for the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, where it was due to arrive in late April.

All crew members, including two pilots, on the container ship are accounted for and uninjured, the owners have confirmed in a statement.

Officials said that there is no indication that terrorism could have been involved in the incident.

“There is absolutely no indication that there’s any terrorism, that this was done on purpose,” Chief Richard Worley said.

President Joe Biden reassured Americans that all sign point toward the collapse being a “terrible accident,” and that no terrorism was invovled. Mr Biden vowed to use federal funds to rebuild the bridge. The president promised to “move heaven and earth” to reopen the bridge, which more than 30,000 vehicles crosses every day. He called it “one of the most important elements” of the economy and quality of life in the Northeast corridor.

He added that 15,000 jobs depend on that port, which 850,000 vehicles go through every year.

United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said on X that he has spoken with mayor Scott and governor Moore to offer the Department of Transportation’s support following the collapse of the bridge.

He added that rescue efforts remain underway.