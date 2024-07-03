Devon animal charity closes down after 23 years

The North Devon Animal Ambulance has announced it will be ending its services in August [PA]

A Devon animal charity is set to close down next month after 23 years of operation, bosses say.

The North Devon Animal Ambulance (NDAA), which is based in Barnstaple, has announced it will be ending its services on 31 August.

It said ill-health and financial difficulties were the reasons for its closure.

The charity was founded in 2002 and specialised in "rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming domestic animals".

'Ever-increasing costs'

In a statement on social media, the NDAA said: "It is with heavy hearts that the trustees have made the very, very difficult decision that the charity should close.

"This is due to the age and ill-health of the trustees, and the very difficult financial situation we find ourselves in.

"High veterinary costs and ever-increasing running costs mean we must close our doors whilst we are still able to meet our financial liabilities and comply with Charity Commission regulations."

In June, prior to its full closure announcement, the charity said it would need to reduce its veterinary services, only offering assistance to "animals most in need".

The NDAA thanked everyone who had supported it during its operation.

