Did Miss USA Noelia Voigt's resignation statement contain a hidden message?

Noelia Voigt's decision to relinquish her Miss USA crown has sparked a flurry of online speculation after fans noticed a strange detail about her statement.

Voigt, who was awarded Miss USA in September 2023, announced in a statement Monday on Instagram that she has decided to resign from the title, writing, "In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health."

But in the comments of her post and elsewhere on social media, users noticed that taking the first letter in each sentence of her statement reveals the phrase "I AM SILENCED" — though this discounts the last three sentences, the first letters of which spell "HIP." It was not immediately clear whether the message was intentional.

Noelia Voigt, crowned Miss USA 2023 on Sept. 29, 2023, had decided to step down.

"First letter of each sentence. 'I AM SILENCED' we hear you Noelia!" read one comment on Instagram.

In a viral TikTok, user AnnaNoel suggested Voigt was "trying to tell us something important" with the "secret code," speculating, "(I) absolutely do not think this is a coincidence. ... Her putting this in there was so someone would find out and someone would be able to listen closely."

USA TODAY has reached out to Voigt and the Miss USA Organization for comment.

The organization previously said in a statement to USA TODAY, "We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."

The statement added, "The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon."

Prior to Voigt's announcement, Miss USA social media director Claudia Michelle shared on Instagram Friday that she has resigned from her role. In a statement posted to social media, she wrote, "I have had the privilege of getting to work with Noelia closely and have unfortunately seen a decline in her mental health since we (first) met. I feel like her ability to share her story and her platform have been diminished."

"I feel the way current management speaks about their titleholders is unprofessional and inappropriate," she went on to write. "I disavow workplace toxicity and bullying of any kind."

In an Instagram story, Michelle shared Voigt's statement and highlighted the "I AM SILENCED" letters.

In response to Michelle's post, the Miss USA Organization said in a statement to USA TODAY, "We are troubled to hear the false accusations made by a former Miss USA employee. Miss USA is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment, and we take these allegations seriously. Indeed, we have and will continue to prioritize the well-being of all individuals involved with Miss USA."

In the caption of her original Instagram post, Voigt acknowledged that her resignation "may come as a large shock to many," but added, "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being."

