Diplomats scramble to calm tensions as Israel weighs response to Iran attack: Live updates

Israel's foreign minister on Tuesday said he's leading a "diplomatic offensive" against Iran following Saturday's unprecedented attack on Israel and amid global efforts to calm tensions between the two counties to prevent a wider war in the Middle East.

Israel Katz said in a social media post that he's calling for sanctions to be imposed on the Iranian missile project and that "the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be declared a terrorist organization" ... "to curb and weaken Iran." Katz's efforts included sending letters to 32 countries and conversations with dozens of foreign ministers.

"Iran must be stopped now − before it is too late," he said.

Other diplomatic efforts were being carried out to calm tensions between the two foes on Tuesday. In Brussels, the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council was set to meet as was the foreign ministers for Germany and Jordan in Berlin.

Israel's Military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Monday that Iran's attack will be "met with a response." Israel's War Cabinet met the same day to weigh a response to Iran's missile and drone blitz, which was launched over a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy compound in Syria on April 1. Seven Iranian military officers died.

President Joe Biden said the U.S. – which along with Israel and Jordan intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones launched from Iran – will continue to defend its ally but will not be part of any retaliatory measure against Iran for Saturday's attack.

Developments:

∎ The Israeli military, using tanks, killed "a number" of terrorists" in central Gaza along with military compounds, tunnels and a missile launcher, the military said on Telegram.

∎ Ruth Patir, the artist representing Israel at the Venice Biennale art fair, said she was refusing to open the national pavilion until a cease-fire and hostage deal was reached. "I feel that the time for art is lost," Ruth Patir wrote in a statement on Instagram, explaining why she and the exhibits' two curators had decided to shutter the show. "And so if I am given such a remarkable stage, I want to make it count."

Iran says it will respond to any action 'against its interests'

President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday that Iran will respond to any action against its interests, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian Student News Agency.

"We categorically declare that the smallest action against Iranian interests will certainly be met with a severe, widespread and painful response against any perpetrator," Raisi told the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

On Monday night, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's deputy foreign minister, told state TV that Tehran's response to any Israeli retaliation would happen in "a matter of seconds as Iran will not wait for another 12 days to respond."

Why did Iran strike Israel?

Iran's missile and drone barrage was retaliation for Israel's suspected strike on Iran's embassy in Damascus, Syria, on April 1.

The strike followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran’s regional allies and was triggered by the war in Gaza, which has spread to fronts with Iran-aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

The Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked Israeli border communities, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages. Israel responded with a bombardment of Gaza, leaving the enclave in ruins. Over 33,000 Palestinians have died amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

Contributing: Susan Miller, Jorge Ortiz, USA TODAY; Reuters

