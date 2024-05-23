Diversity jobs at North Carolina public universities may be at risk with upcoming board vote

MAKIYA SEMINERA
·3 min read

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s public university system could soon join other major universities in drastically cutting existing diversity programs and jobs if its governing board votes to repeal a nearly five-year-old diversity, equity and inclusion policy on Thursday.

The proposed policy change focuses on removing a 2019 regulation that outlines various DEI positions — such as diversity officers across the university system — and also defines officers’ roles and duties, such as assisting with diversity programming and managing trainings for staff and students.

The new policy does not include the outlined responsibilities of DEI officers and liaisons, suggesting they may be eliminated. It passed through the board's university governance committee last month in less than four minutes with no discussion.

An affirmative vote by the board would mean the change would take effect immediately, affecting all 17 schools in the system.

Ahead of the final vote, public feedback on the policy has largely been limited to a submission form on the board's website, which closes Thursday. As of Monday, more than 250 people had submitted public comments — with most identifying as alumni, according to University of North Carolina system public records.

Just 13 people expressed support for the potential repeal while the rest voiced opposition to it. Commenters included students who recounted how they benefited from university diversity programs and parents who said they wouldn't send their child to a UNC school if the policy changed.

DEI has become one of the most contentious issues on college campuses in recent years as conservatives have claimed that the practices can lead to discrimination. Advocates, however, say diversity initiatives do the opposite by ensuring minority students' and faculty's inclusion in the university community.

Elsewhere, the University of Florida and the University of Texas at Austin both announced job cuts for diversity staff this year. More broadly, at least 20 states have seen Republican proposals seeking to limit diversity and inclusion programs in several public institutions, including universities.

The state’s flagship campus, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, moved to curtail diversity programs last week after the university’s board voted to reallocate $2.3 million in DEI spending in next year’s budget to public safety initiatives instead. During the regular UNC Board of Trustees meeting later in the week, Trustee Ralph Meekins said he was “totally against” the budget changes.

The board's budget chair, Dave Boliek, said in an interview that the budget cut had been under consideration for almost a year.

“There's no reason why we can't, as university trustees, signal that this is the direction the university needs to take. I feel good about it,” said Boliek, who also won the Republican primary for state auditor last week.

More definitive plans to cut DEI funding date back to at least late March, according to UNC public records obtained by The Associated Press. In an agenda sent to another administrator before last month's Board of Governors meeting, university provost Chris Clemens wrote that a plan to remove at least $1 million from the university's DEI budget was needed.

He also mentioned in his March 25 email that the administration needed to “prepare for some rapid change.”

In the weeks leading up to the vote, UNC removed its staff page from the University Office for Diversity and Inclusion, which the university's media relations team said was done as a privacy measure. The office's website previously listed a 12-person staff headed by Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Leah Cox.

UNC Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts told reporters at last week's trustees meeting that he was waiting to see what the Board of Governors' finalized diversity policy would look like before determining what may happen to the diversity office and other jobs.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • She's the prom king, queen, and everything in between: Meet the only high school grad in King's Cove this year

    Maggie Long has been the only person in her grade at St. Mark's School in King's Cove since Grade 3. (Troy Turner/CBC)St. Mark's School in King's Cove, a tiny town of 90 people on Newfoundland's Bonivista Peninsula, has been Maggie Long's second home most of her life.It's where she entered kindergarten, and where she will graduate from Grade 12 next month.It's at St. Mark's where she learned how to read, went over her multiplication tables and learned the basics of outer space and history. But m

  • Opinion: If you opposed the pro-Palestinian protests, here’s why you should reconsider

    This spring’s campus protests were contentious, but opened the door for an important conversation on our views about Muslims and Palestinians, writes Haroon Moghul.

  • Students, Ontario Tech reach deal to end protest encampment

    Students and administrators at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa say they have reached an agreement to end a pro-Palestinian encampment demonstrating against Israel's military campaign in Gaza.According to a copy of the agreement circulated to students, the deal was signed Monday and includes a number of commitments from the school if the encampment is taken down within 24 hours.Administrators say the university will publicly post a report this fall outlining all of its investments and financial

  • 'I got a job, I got class': Why Cal State L.A. isn't roiling with protest

    The vibe at Cal State L.A.'s pro-Palestinian encampment is quieter than the raucous scenes that have unfolded at some SoCal campuses. One key difference: the number of students juggling schoolwork with outside jobs and family duties.

  • Americans Owe $1.75 Trillion In Student Loan Debt, And These 22 Screenshots Show Exactly Why People Call The System A Scam

    After making 40 student loan payments, their total loan balance increased by $6.

  • Alberta school boards, private and charter schools agree to pilot new social studies curriculum

    A diverse mix of schools across Alberta have agreed to participate in a pilot of the province's new elementary social studies curriculum, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says.Of the 61 Alberta school boards using the province's curriculum, 35 will take part in the pilot, including 27 public boards, six Catholic and two Francophone boards. The province's four largest school divisions, which are public and Catholic boards in Edmonton and Calgary, are all included."It really aligns well wit

  • Orangeville hospital is one of Toronto Metropolitan University’s newest clinical affiliates

    Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) school of medicine is partnering with Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) as one of its newest clinical affiliates. TMU is working to bring a community-driven approach to its medical education. The partnership will help support the advancement of medical education and training in the region while also furthering new innovations, collaborations and community engagement. Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones said that she is happy this partnership has been form

  • UCLA Chancellor Gene Block heads to D.C. for grilling on campus antisemitism

    The testimony — which will take place just over two months before Block steps down as chancellor — will be the first time the head of a California university addresses the House education committee.

  • Where's prom? Hollywood clubs, studio lots, museums and definitely not the gym

    Los Angeles private schools — and some public — have spent tens of thousands of dollars on prom venues, from the Petersen Automotive Museum to Hollywood clubs. Don't forget the after-party.

  • Judge to rule by early June whether Policy 713 case can continue

    A judge is expected to rule within the coming days whether a case launched by a Moncton-area school district, challenging a provincial gender identity policy, can continue.Anglophone East School District and its education council chair, Harry Doyle, are suing Education Minister Bill Hogan and the provincial government, alleging Policy 713 violates the rights of students. The province argued during a hearing in Moncton on Tuesday that the district cannot bring the case to court for various reason

  • HBCUs get historic funding from Biden administration. How has $16 billion been spent?

    The Biden administration recently announced the record funding, saying it will contribute to upward economic mobility. USA TODAY looked at where they money has gone.

  • Parents unhappy with changes to grade levels coming to some Halifax-area schools

    Some parents in the Halifax-area are concerned that their younger kids will be attending school with older students starting in September, and say there wasn't enough consultation around the changes. The Halifax Regional Centre for Education notified families in late April of proposed changes to grade levels at four of its schools to address capacity issues.Parents and guardians had until April 29 to offer their feedback online. Final decisions were announced on May 2 The reconfigured grades wil

  • Board by board, these First Nations students are building futures with a new carpentry program

    In a carpentry workshop at a private school near Maskwacis, Alta., Kascey Crier puts the finishing touches on a black skateboard she has built herself.The words "Skateboarding is not a crime" are spelled out in block letters across the bottom of the board."It's probably the first year I'm actually excited about school," Crier, 16, said in an interview last week. "There's a reason for it now."Carpentry is helping Crier and other high school students carve out new paths for themselves at Mamawi At

  • Graduating seniors seek degrees in climate change and more US universities deliver

    At 16, Katya Kondragunta has already lived through two disasters amped by climate change. First came wildfires in California in 2020. Ash and smoke forced her family to stay inside their home in the Bay Area city of Fremont, for weeks. Then they moved to Prosper, Texas, where she dealt with record-setting heat last summer. “We’ve had horrible heat waves and they’ve impacted my everyday life,” the high school junior said. “I’m in cross country ... I’m supposed to go outside and run every single d

  • UCLA police chief reassigned following mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The police chief for the University of California at Los Angeles has been removed from his post three weeks after campus officials came under fire for their handling of a violent, overnight mob attack on pro-Palestinian activists encamped at UCLA. John Thomas, who was formally named head of the UCLA police force in January after a year as interim chief, has been "reassigned temporarily, pending an examination of our security processes," Vice Chancellor Mary Osako said in a statement on Wednesday. Campus police Captain Gawin Gibson was named UCLA's acting chief of police effective on Tuesday, Osako said.

  • Police raid encampment at the University of Michigan Diag

    Police in Ann Arbor raided an encampment at the University of Michigan where pro-Palestinian protesters have been camped out for several weeks.

  • Philanthropist who gave $30M to U Manitoba condemns 'hateful' valedictory speech, university for allowing it

    The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen.In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation."Newman's speech

  • Social Media Reacts To Republican Nikki Haley's Endorsement Of Trump

    Considering that Haley said Trump was unfit to be president, many people accused the former South Carolina governor of being a hypocrite.

  • Stephen Colbert Gives Donald Trump's MAGA Slogan A Brutal New Meaning

    Colbert's "Late Show" audience also erupted over a joke about a "shocking" development in Donald Trump's hush money trial.

  • How 2 debunked accounts of sexual violence on Oct. 7 fueled a global dispute over Israel-Hamas war

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Chaim Otmazgin had tended to dozens of shot, burned or mutilated bodies before he reached the home that would put him at the center of a global clash.