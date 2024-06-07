DNA trial to identify dogs after livestock attacks

More than 45 ewes and lambs were killed in a dog attack on a Devon farm in one night earlier this year [BBC]

A new forensic technology trial could help identify dogs involved in livestock attacks.

Ten police forces in England and Wales are involved, and hoping the research project will improve the collection of offending dog DNA gathered from attacked livestock.

About £360,000 worth of farm animals were severely injured or killed by dogs across the South West in 2023, National Farmers Union Mutual figures show.

PC Julian Fry from Devon and Cornwall Police's rural affairs team said the "numbers are staggeringly high".

The research project is being run by run by Liverpool John Moores University.

NFU Mutual said the region had the highest number of livestock attacks in England during 2023.

"We do not want to be occupying the first position on that list," Mr Fry said.

"We need to appeal to the wider community to help us through effective reporting of any and every incident of livestock worrying they see."

Dartmoor's livestock protection officer Karla McKechnie said there have been 60 dog attack incidents on the moor this year.

There were 95 recorded attacks in 2023 and Ms McKechnie said some of the incidents involved more than one animal.

Bodmin Moor's livestock protection officer said 46 animals were killed and 44 injured in attacks there last year.

More than 45 ewes and lambs were killed in one night earlier this year, at a farm near Lamerton in West Devon.

Farmer Christopher Dawe said he found dead and injured lambs and ewes spread across four fields.

"It was heart-breaking," he said.

Dr Nick Dawnay at Liverpool John Moores University developed the early evidence kits for DNA testing.

He said they will enable canine samples to be quickly collected by police, vets and farmers at the scene of an attack.

Farmers, police officers and key representatives in the industry will be trained to use the new forensic kits in June.

