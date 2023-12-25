Doctor Who trailer confirms May 2024 release date for Ncuti Gatwa's first full series

SWNS

A baby born at just 25 weeks who was the same size as his little teddy bear has made a miracle recovery- and now dwarfs his toy. Alana Harris, 23, was shocked after going into labour 14 weeks early in April 2020 at Kettering General Hospital. She had been in ''a lot of pain'' leading up to the birth of her first child but assumed it was Braxton hicks, also known as fake labour pains. When baby Conan, now three, was born at just 1lbs 8oz, on 26 April 2020, at 10.41pm, medics were forced to resuscitate him over three times. Once stabilised he was transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary, Leicester, at just eight hours old. Nurses on the NICU ward gifted him a teddy bear, who the family named, Wilson. Conan then spent 15 weeks in hospital during which time he had multiple surgeries - before being allowed home. These days he towers over his bear and still ''loves playing with him''. Alana, from Cold Ashby, Northamptonshire, said: ''As it was my first birth I think I was a bit naive. ''I didn't think I could possibly be in labour that early. ''It was really scary and we thought he might not pull through. ''But the nurses on the neonatal ward were amazing. ''They even gave him the teddy bear we still have, Conan loves it. ''We've been able to measure his amazing progress by it too, to see how far he's come. ''He's a miracle boy that's for sure.'' Alana, a beauty therapist, first fell pregnant in October 2019, but didn't realise until December of that year, due to the fact she'd been on the contraception injection. Despite the fact she'd not been trying for a baby, she was ''over the moon'' to be expecting. Her pregnancy was ''tiring but normal'' but by 24 weeks she was experiencing ''excruciating'' back ache. After a call with her local GP, she was diagnosed with a water infection and prescribed some tablets. ''Nothing seemed to help, looking back I don't think it was a water infection at all, just early labour,'' she said. ''The meds didn't seem to be working. ''I was in constant agony. ''I've always had quite a high pain threshold so I don't think I clocked how serious the whole situation was. ''We called an ambulance and they said I had high blood pressure and took me to A&E. ''After waiting around they tried to take some bloods and then a doctor suggested I might be in labour. ''I was really shocked.'' After being taken to a maternity ward, they established she was in active labour and broke her waters. Alana gave birth naturally just 15 minutes later. Doctors quickly covered Conan in plastic wrapping to keep him warm and tried to stabilise him. It was seven hours before Alana and her partner, Gage Smart, 28, a plasterer, were able to see him. ''When I first held him it was so overwhelming and scary,'' she said. ''I couldn't really speak at first. ''When I saw him I realised how seriously ill he was, it took me a few weeks before I was even able to fully talk about. ''I didn't get to hold him as he was still too vulnerable but I got to touch his little head.'' Conan was diagnosed with two brain bleeds as well as a Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA)- an open blood vessel leading to the heart, common in premature babies. He had a surgery for his heart issue at eight weeks old, as well as an eye operation at seven weeks. Medics were initially unsure how damaged the tot's brain would be but were ''amazed'' at his progress. Conan was discharged from hospital at 15weeks-old and has been thriving ever since. She said: ''At first they said he might not be able to walk or talk, but Conan made such a strong recovery, they were really impressed with him. ''He's totally fine now, like any normal kid. ''He's super cheeky and energetic. ''He's very outgoing and talkative. ''He's got a big personality, he can be a bit shy but once he feels comfy he's very friendly. ''Having him is definitely the best decision I've ever made.'' Alana is now expecting her second child- whose due date is the same as Conan's birthday, 26 April. ''You couldn't make it up, double trouble!'' she said. ''He says he wants a sister so we shall see''.