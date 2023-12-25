Doctor Who trailer confirms May 2024 release date for Ncuti Gatwa's first full series
Doctor Who has confirmed that Ncuti Gatwa's first full season as the Time Lord will premiere in May 2024.
Fans were treated to an exclusive look at the Fifteenth Doctor's debut run of episodes following Doctor Who's upcoming Christmas special, 'The Church on Ruby Road'. Following the BBC's new partnership with Disney+ to distribute the series globally, it's being billed as 'Season 1'.
The trailer ends with Fifteen telling (played by Coronation Street's Millie Gibson): "I'd love it if you came with me."
And prior to that, there's a taster of the adventures they'll be going on – including a special trip to 1963 in an episode focused around The Beatles, with scenes set at the world-famous Abbey Road studios.
Related: Doctor Who's Karen Gillan and Alex Kingston reunite for "mother-daughter bonding"
There's also a taster of the episode featuring special guest star Jonathan Groff, with the Doctor calling him a "cad" in one dramatic scene, and another look at Jinkx Monsoon's mysterious character, who's been billed as "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet".
The Doctor also highlights the potential risks posed by adventures in space and time, at one point saying: "Ruby, there are powers beyond the universe..."
Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, showrunner Russell T Davies recently teased what's to come for Gatwa's Doctor in season 1.
"You see the next episode, it's completely different. The other one after that, that's The Beatles. That's nuts. It keeps changing. It's always beyond your reach," he said.
"I think it helps very much that everybody on the show knows the children are watching it.
"It's not a children's show, but that's a different atmosphere when you're coming to work and their kids or their neighbour's kids or their nephews and nieces are all watching it."
This Christmas marks the start of a new era, with Sex Education star Gatwa starting his adventures as the Fifteenth Doctor in the Christmas special, which also introduced Ruby and her family.
Related: Doctor Who's Russell T Davies teases "great big battle" in Abbey Road Beatles episode
The festive episode set up the new season by delving into Ruby's backstory and family life. In true Doctor Who fashion, the pair also faced their first set of monsters – kicking off with an angry horde of goblins.
The Christmas special also featured special appearances from Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Anita Dobson and Davina McCall – who played herself.
Doctor Who returns in May 2024. The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.
Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.
You Might Also Like