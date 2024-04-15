Doctor Who star "wouldn't rule out" replacing Ralf Little in Death in Paradise

BBC

Death in Paradise fans are speculating who could take over from Ralf Little as the show's new lead, and one actor has thrown his hat into the ring.

Doctor Who's Peter Davison recently appeared in Beyond Paradise, and said that he'd be up for crossing over into its parent series, although he's not sure if the producers would go for it.

When asked if he could be the new lead detective, Davison told the press (via The Sun): "Yes. I don't know. I remember talking to Ben Miller, who found the schedule in Death in Paradise a bit relentless. I'm always up for a challenge.

"So I would not rule it out but I think the chances are they may go to someone a bit younger."

Ed Miller - BBC

Related: Beyond Paradise surprises with format twist

The departing Little was asked if he knew who his replacement was, but he denied that this was the case.

"I have honestly no idea and they haven't told me, maybe they had no idea yet," he said.



"But I, like the rest of you, are going to be just sitting and asking, 'Who's next?' Who knows? No idea. But we'll see what happens."

In his Beyond Paradise appearance, Davison played Richard, a new love interest for Anne (Barbara Flynn), who was slowly getting back into the dating game following the death of her husband Anthony.

BBC

Related: Bergerac being rebooted by Doctor Who writer

However, he turned out to be lying about quite a lot of things, and left poor Anne feeling pretty low. It's safe to say that, if Davison became the new Death in Paradise lead, he'd probably play a different character.

Death in Paradise and its spin-off, Beyond Paradise, both air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer.

You Might Also Like