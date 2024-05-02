Doja Cat Has Jimmy Fallon Try on Her Dancers' Coachella Hair Suits on 'Tonight Show' — Watch!

The pop star made also performed 'Acknowledge Me' on the Wednesday, May 1 episode of 'The Tonight Show'

Things got a little hairy on the Tonight Show this week.

During the Wednesday, May 1 episode of the late night series, the "Say So" singer, 28, discussed her 2024 Coachella performance with Jimmy Fallon.

After playing a clip of Doja's performance of "Demons," which featured her dancers in hair suits, he referred to the concert as "a hairy live show."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube Doja Cat and Jimmy Fallon in her infamous hairy Coachella outfit on May 1, 2024

The host, 49, then reaches behind his desk and pulls out one of the aforementioned hair suits, which the singer/rapper brought to the show.

"You brought me the outfit to look at, but I was telling you, maybe I could just try it on. Could I fit into it?" he asked Doja, to which she replied, "Yes, I think so."

The "Paint the Town Red" artist then helped Fallon try the costume on, telling him his methods were "creative," before she helped him put on the hairy jacket, wig and beard.

Together, the pair showed off some dance moves as the Almost Famous actor tried to speak through his new get-up.

In addition to chatting with Fallon, Doja also performed her song "Acknowledge Me" for the audience.

After debuting at Coachella in 2022, she returned to the music festival as a headliner for the first time on April 14, closing out weekend one with an epic bang.

Doja performed an ambitious setlist (with classics like “Tia Tamera” and recent radio chart-toppers like “Paint the Town Red”), brought out 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown and A$AP Rocky as guest performers, plus made six outfit changes within her hour-long show.

However, it was her opening look that got people talking as she walked onto the stage wearing a white hazmat suit, sneakers and a butt-hitting platinum blonde wig so long it could've been a standout look on Game of Thrones.



Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Doja Cat and Jimmy Fallon on the 'Tonight Show' Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Doja then stripped down to reveal a nude fishnet bodysuit and changed into a pair of hair-covered boots that looked like they were covered in the same blonde extensions on her head.

During that point in the show, she was also surrounded by a sea of dancers in full hair suits, with blonde hair extensions flying in the air.

It's no surprise that Doja's looks were eccentric considering she loves add a shock factor on stage and on the red carpet.

