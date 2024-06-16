Dolly Parton Says She and Lainey Wilson "Have So Much in Common"

Lainey Wilson officially became the newest member on the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, June 7! Fans and fellow Opry members alike joined Lainey in Nashville to celebrate the monumental occasion.

Wynonna Judd and Terri Clark performed on stage alongside Lainey during the ceremony. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood had the honor of officially inducting Lainey into the exclusive country music club. Reba McEntire also played a role in welcoming Lainey to the Grand Ole Opry when she officially extended the invitation to her on The Voice finale.

"Everything about last night was magic ✨ Becoming an official member of this family is one of the highest honors I could ever receive. Thank you to @garthbrooks & @trishayearwood for the kind words during my induction and to @wynonnajudd and @terriclarkmusic for joining me on stage❤️," Lainey wrote on Instagram, thanking Wy, Terri, Garth, and Trisha for their support.

Unfortunately, Lainey's lifelong inspiration, Dolly Parton, couldn't attend the event in person. In a 2022 interview with Country Living, Lainey admitted that Dolly majorly influenced her signature "bell bottom country" style. "When getting dressed for the day, I really try to channel Dolly in the '70s," she revealed.

That same year, she wished Dolly a happy birthday on Instagram, writing "I wanna be like you when I grow up." Two years later, that dream seems to be coming true for the "Hang Tight Honey" singer.

Dolly Parton pre-recorded a special video message to be played a Lainey's induction, which detailed several things she and Lainey have in common. "I would not want to miss the chance to say a few things about Lainey. I love her. We have so much in common," Dolly began.



"We both are farmer's daughters. We both have a very strong faith. We both lived in trailers when we moved to Nashville. Lainey and I love country people, we love country music," Dolly gushed.

"Every time I see somebody they say, 'Do you know Lainey Wilson personally?' I say, 'Yes, I do, and I absolutely love her and so does everybody else. So, I would not have missed this chance, girl, to say congratulations and welcome to the Grand Ole Opry. Love you!," Dolly concluded.



Dolly Parton comparing herself to you is no doubt the compliment of the century, Lainey is a lucky girl! Congratulations to the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, Lainey Wilson!

