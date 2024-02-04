Donald Glover says he is "too old" to play Spider-Man now

Getty Images

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spoilers follow.



Atlanta star Donald Glover says he doesn't expect any calls to play Spider-Man as he is "too old".

The actor and musician played Miles Morales' uncle Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, before making a cameo in last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the villainous Prowler.

He made the admission while taking Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test with Maya Erskine to promote their new show Mr and Mrs Smith.

Sony Pictures

Related: First trailer for Spider-Man star's new horror movie

When Erskine asked if he thought his recent Spider-Verse cameo was "Sony's way of apologising for not casting you as Spider-Man," Glover laughingly replied: "No!"

He added: "I don't think they even thought about it. There's definitely going to be a Miles Morales live-action eventually, and I think they're probably more concerned with me being Prowler in that or something like that. I'm too old to be Spider-Man now."

The Community star previously voiced Morales in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series in 2015.

Getty Images

Related: Jake Johnson isn't sure whether he's back for Beyond the Spider-Verse

And in 2010, the Twitter campaign #donald4spiderman circulated - before Andrew Garfield was cast.

Spider-Man: Far From Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommer previously told The Hollywood Reporter that they wanted to bring Glover back for the Homecoming follow-up.

"We definitely thought, 'How great it would be to bring back Aaron Davis'," McKenna said. "We went down that road a little bit, then the movie really spent such little time in Queens and gets to Europe pretty quickly. Some ideas you just have to give up."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to buy from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and more in the UK.





You Might Also Like