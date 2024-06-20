Donald Sutherland, Emmy-Winning Veteran of TV and Film, Dead at 88

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland, whose long career included one Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globe wins, has died after a long illness. He was 88.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland, one of Donald’s five children, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

More from TVLine

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” he wrote. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Donald’s multi-decade screen career began on television, where he appeared in one-off episodes of shows like The Avengers and The Name of the Game. But his role as Capt. Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce Jr. in the 1970 film M*A*S*H kicked off his success on the big screen. Over the years, he would appear in dozens of movies, earning Golden Globe nominations for Ordinary People and Without Limits.

His many film credits also included Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Backdraft, Six Degrees of Separation, Space Cowboys and The Art of War, among others. More recently, he had a memorable turn in the four original Hunger Games films, where he co-starred as the villainous President Snow. Though Donald was never nominated for an Oscar, he did receive an honorary Academy Award in 2018 for his body of memorable work.

Donald was equally prolific on the small screen, scooping up two Emmy nominations and one win (in 1995, for the TV movie Citizen X). Memorable TV credits included ABC’s Commander in Chief (where he played Speaker of the House Nathan Templeton), ABC’s Dirty Sexy Money (as Darling family patriarch Patrick “Tripp” Darling III) and FX’s Trust (as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty). His final TV role was that of Judge Isaac Parker on the Paramount+ miniseries Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The actor’s TV accolades also included Golden Globe wins for Citizen X and the 2002 TV movie Path to War.

How will you remember Donald Sutherland? Tell us in a comment below.

TV Stars Who Died in 2024

TV Stars We Lost in 2024

View Gallery44 Images

Best of TVLine