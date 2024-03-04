Donald Trump's 'Pathetic' Excuse For D.C. Primary Loss To Haley Is Mercilessly Mocked

Former President Donald Trump’s spin on losing Sunday’s GOP presidential primary in Washington, D.C. to Nikki Haley was summed up by many critics with one word, “pathetic.”

Following Trump’s first loss to Haley, the Republican 2024 front-runner’s campaign said “the swamp has claimed their queen” and claimed she only won thanks to “the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo.”

Trump himself then ranted on his Truth Social platform that he’d “purposely stayed away from the D.C. Vote because it is the ‘Swamp,’ with very few delegates, and no upside.”

“Birdbrain spent all of her time, money and effort there,” he continued, using his derogatory nickname for his former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“Over the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan - BIG NUMBERS - Complete destruction of a very weak opponent. The really big numbers will come on Super Tuesday. Also, WAY UP ON CROOKED JOE!” he added.

Trump wrote in a second post: “Birdbrain is a loser, record low performance in virtually every State. DeSanctus easily beat her in Iowa for a VERY DISTANT second place, and then she ran up to the podium, before he had a chance to do so, and claimed victory.”

He continued, “I enjoy watching the Bird disavow her PLEDGE to the RNC and her statement that she would NEVER run against President Trump (‘A great President’). “Well, she ran, she lied, and she LOST BIG!”

Critics responded in not so kind:

Cry harder, you pathetic loser. pic.twitter.com/C40Vr7u904 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 4, 2024

YOU CAN'T HANDLE LOSS, TRUMP! — Tammi Minoski (@TammiMinoski) March 4, 2024

Trump refers to his opponent as “BirdBrain”. That alone tells me he’s completely unfit to preside over a country. Why is this happening…again? https://t.co/mjWiizGgyb — Deeana Healy (@HealyDeeana) March 4, 2024

Looks like Nikki finally drew a little blood. — Jim Goodloe (@jgoodloejapan) March 4, 2024

The excuses are indeed pathetic https://t.co/ZyBG0WohMk — Lee Annis (@jleeannis) March 4, 2024

God MAGA, how can you not realize how pathetic this bully is? — PZZϟAZZ (@thePZZAZZ) March 4, 2024

