Donna Kelce Says ‘Gracious’ Sons Travis and Jason Help Fuel Her Love for Travel: They ‘Allow Me to Do That’ (Exclusive)

The NFL stars’ mom told PEOPLE that “going off to really fun spots in the world” is one of her passions

Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Donna Kelce with sons Jason (left) and Travis (right) in Feb. 2023

Donna Kelce is expressing her gratitude for her sons and how they help fuel one of her biggest passions — travel!

While speaking with PEOPLE at QVC's Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on April 24, the NFL stars’ mom opened up about how her famous sons — Jason, 36, and Travis, 34 — encourage her love of globetrotting.

“I love to travel, and my kids are very, very gracious and allow me to do that,” Donna tells PEOPLE.

On the topic of Mother’s Day, she adds that her sons “usually give me gifts, but going off to really fun spots in the world is what I would rather have more than anything else.”

Gotham/GC Images; AP Photo/Julio Cortez Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid (left) and Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (right)

Also during the summit, Donna shared that her son recently enjoyed a beach getaway with his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift. She said Travis sent her a photo from the pair’s relaxing day at Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., a picturesque vacation town, and added that they were joined by another famous couple — Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

Donna said that her son realized his pal Cooper would be at the same QVC event as her, so when she saw the Maestro actor in Vegas, Donna greeted him warmly, saying, “Travis told me you were going to be here."

Cooper was at the site with his food truck Danny and Coops Philly Cheesesteak to serve lunch to the Quintessential 50 (Q50) — the event’s honorees. QVC describes the group of 50 as, "authentic and inspiring female celebrities, activists, business leaders and lifestyle experts who exemplify the possibilities of life over 50.”

Some of the honorees include Christina Applegate, Patti LaBelle, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Martha Stewart and Queen Latifah.

Patrick Smith/Getty Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift in Jan. 2024

Before Travis and Swift’s California excursion, the couple kept the beach vibes going in the Bahamas in between international legs of her epic Eras Tour. The singer recently released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

“They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days," a source told PEOPLE of the couple’s trip at the time. "It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”

During the QVC event, Donna opened up about her admiration for her son’s girlfriend following the release of the album.

"I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” she told PEOPLE. "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."



