Who Is Dr. Oz's Wife? All About Lisa Oz

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Lisa Oz and Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2019

Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife, Lisa Oz (née Lemole), have supported each other through thick and thin.

Mehmet and Lisa met through their fathers, who were both surgeons. They married in 1985 and went on to welcome four children together. They’re now also grandparents to four grandchildren.

In 2015, Mehmet told PEOPLE that keeping their relationship fresh is what has kept him and Lisa together for so long.

“Every seven years you have to reinvent the relationship — this is true not just for marriage, it’s true for work and other friendships — but especially in a marriage,” the Dr. Oz Show host explained. “I’ve been married to four women. It’s 30 years [of marriage] this year, but it’s really four different women. They all have the same social security number.”

They were also effusive about their connection while showing off their New Jersey mansion to PEOPLE in 2020. “The best thing I ever did was marrying Lisa. Best thing I ever did,” Mehmet said. When he asked Lisa, “What’s your favorite thing in this house?” she responded, “You.”

So who is Dr. Oz’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Lisa Oz and her relationship with the TV host.

Their connections to medicine brought them together

Rob Kim/Getty Lisa Oz and Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2013

Lisa and Mehmet met through their fathers, Mustafa Öz and Gerald Lemole, who were both cardiothoracic surgeons. In a 2010 New York Times profile of Mehmet, Lisa was described as “the daughter of a cardiothoracic surgeon with whom his father was friendly."

The couple got married in Pennsylvania in 1985. They both had strong connections to the state: Lisa was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Bryn Mawr College. Mehmet, who was born in Cleveland, attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania.

Their first date was awkward

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic Lisa Oz and Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2008

Lisa and Mehmet didn’t just meet through their fathers, they also went out for dinner for the first time with their parents present.

“He didn’t speak to me the entire dinner. He spoke to my mom,” Lisa told Yahoo in 2018. Mehmet said he figured “if I get Mom to buy into me as a reasonable suitor, I can get Lisa to come on a date with me.”

This strategy worked out in the end, but their first real date was awkward, too. Lisa said that it was “kind of a disaster” and that Mehmet took her to a steakhouse. “I said, ‘This is so nice of you. Thank you so much, I really appreciate it ... I’m a vegetarian.’ ”

They have four children and four grandchildren

Dr. Oz Instagram Lisa Oz and Dr. Mehmet Oz with their family in 2022

Mehmet and Lisa have four children: Daphne, Zoe, Oliver and Arabella. Daphne is the most well-known of the group as she followed her father’s footsteps into TV hosting. She was one of the co-hosts on the cooking shows The Chew and The Good Dish.

Through Daphne and her husband John Jovanovic, Lisa and Mehmet have four grandchildren: Philomena Bijou, Jovan, Domenica Celine and Giovanna Ines.

She came up with the idea for her husband to do a TV show

Dr. Oz Instagram Lisa Oz and Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022

Lisa used to be a working actor and has a few movie and TV credits to her name. Notably, she appeared in five episodes of the series Dallas in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Eventually, she shifted her career and began working in other areas, including with her husband.

It was Lisa’s idea for Mehmet to host his own TV show after he became a regular on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the 2000s. His first show was Second Opinion with Dr. Oz, which aired on Discovery Health Channel in 2003.

“One big [transition] was when I decided I was going to stop acting and not even produce my own stuff anymore, and focus on Mehmet’s entertainment career,” Lisa said in an interview with Prime Women. "When I started creating shows for him rather than for myself, helping him build his health and wellness brand, which changed the trajectory of his career, it was great.”

She had her own show, too

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Lisa Oz in 2022

Aside from working behind the scenes with her husband, Lisa has co-hosted episodes of The Dr. Oz Show during its 11-season run from 2009 to 2022. She also hosted her own series called The Lisa Oz Show, which focused on wellness and relationships and initially aired on the network Z Living (formerly Veria Living).

When the show was announced, Lisa said in a statement published by Variety, “It’s an absolute delight to be working with a network that shares my values and attitude towards health and well-being. I want viewers to come away from watching my show feeling empowered and inspired.” Mehmet also appeared on his wife’s show.

She’s an author

Dr. Oz Instagram Lisa Oz and Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022

Lisa has co-written several books, including five that were New York Times best-sellers.

Her titles include the self-help book US: Transforming Ourselves and the Relationships That Matter Most and the cookbook The Oz Family Kitchen.

She supported Mehmet through controversy

Amy Sussman/Getty Lisa Oz and Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022

In 2015, several physicians called for Mehmet to be dismissed from Columbia University, where at the time, he served as a professor and vice-chair of the department of surgery. The letter signed by 10 doctors claimed that “Dr. Oz has repeatedly shown disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine” and said that he had “misled and endangered” the public.

Mehmet defended himself against the claims and spoke to PEOPLE about how his wife was supporting him through the scandal.

“She’s the best, she rubs my head. She gives me ideas,” the TV host said. “She calms me down, because you know the perspective around a lot of these things is important. You’ve got to realize that you’re gonna have good times, you’re gonna have bad times, and that’s just life.”



