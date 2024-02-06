Dreaming Whilst Black confirmed for season 2

Domizia Salusest - BBC

Acclaimed BBC series Dreaming Whilst Black has been confirmed for a second season.

The show from co-creator Adjani Salmon made its full debut on BBC Three last summer, having initially started as a web series and later a BBC pilot back in 2021.

The story follows an aspiring filmmaker called Kwabena (played by Salmon) who is stuck in a dead-end job and takes the first step towards his big dream.

The BBC has now revealed that a follow-up is on the way, with filming set to begin later this year.

"The response to Dreaming Whilst Black has been overwhelmingly loving, raucous and humbling," Salmon said. "I’m blessed that we have a chance to entertain da peopledem again. Like season one, our goal is to end up being shared in the Aunties WhatsApp Groups."

The BBC's director of comedy commissioning Jon Petrie added: "Dreaming Whilst Black really resonated with BBC viewers who felt the warmth and humour radiating from Adjani Salmon’s brilliant comic creation. It was a no brainer for us to press go again on this multi-award winning series and we can’t wait to see more."

Alongside Salmon, the first season starred Doctor Who's Jo Martin, Peep Show's Isy Suttie, The Tick's Peter Serafinowicz, Chef!'s Roger Griffiths, The Little Mermaid's Martina Laird, The Serpent Queen's Steve Furst and Love Island's Ovie Soko.

Salmon previously spoke to Digital Spy about how the show reflects the experience of being Black in traditionally white spaces.

"We couldn't talk about trying to make it in this industry, or any industry, and not acknowledge the fact that he's Black," he said in 2021. "It changes the landscape of how he has to play the game."

Dreaming Whilst Black airs on BBC Three and iPlayer.





