Drew Barrymore to star in 'Hollywood Squares' revival

Drew Barrymore will be the "center square" in CBS' 2025 revival of the game show "Hollywood Squares." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

May 3 (UPI) -- Actress, author and talk-show host Drew Barrymore is to star in a revival of the classic TV game show, Hollywood Squares.

The series is set to air Wednesday nights on CBS, starting in January.

The show challenges two contestants to play "Tic-Tac-Toe" to win money and prizes.

"The 'board' for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants," the network said in a press release on Thursday.

"The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Award-winning actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore will take her place as the famed 'center square' answering questions for the contestants."

Red Bull Racing team chief Christian Horner and actress Drew Barrymore pose for a photo in pit lane during the Formula One Grand Prix of the US at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, in 2023. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI

No host has been announced yet.

The show dates back to 1965.

Drew Barrymore poses for photographers as she arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor gala evening, honoring comedian Adam Sandler. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Past "center square" celebrities have included Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Rivers, Martin Mull and Paul Lynde.