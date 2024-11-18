What we know about Dune: Prophecy

The TV series is set 10,000 years before the events of the Dune movies

Dune: Prophecy will explore how the Bene Gesserit came to be. (HBO/Sky)

The Dune franchise is expanding, going beyond Denis Villeneuve's celebrated films and heading to the small screen with a new TV show, Dune: Prophecy.

The Sky Atlantic sci-fi series has been in the works since 2019, first being titled Dune: The Sisterhood before being renamed. It acts as a prequel to Frank Herbert's original novel, and Villeneuve's movies, and it is based on his son Brian and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune.

As its release date draws closer, here is everything you need to know about the show and what to expect.

When will Dune: Prophecy be released?

The new Sky Atlantic show is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides. (HBO/Sky)

Dune: Prophecy will debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK on 18 November, a day after its US debut on Max.

Is there a trailer for Dune: Prophecy?

The full-length trailer for Dune: Prophecy emerged from the sand and onto the internet in October, taking us back 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides.

Here, we meet an all-powerful sisterhood, known as the Bene Gesserit, who are pulling the strings as the most powerful players in the Dune-verse. Watch it below.

Who stars in Dune: Prophecy?

The Dune: Prophecy cast includes Mark Strong and Jodhi May. (HBO/Sky)

The series will be led by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who will take on the roles of sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen. They will be joined by Jodhi May, Mark Strong, and Aoife Hinds, who will play Empress Natalya, Emperor Javicco Corrino, and Sister Emeline.

The End of the F*****g World star Jessica Barden will play a younger version of Watson's character Valya Harkonnen. She's described as "ambitious, stubborn and forceful" with dreams of returning her family status to a place of nobility via the Sisterhood.

South Korean actress Jihae, seen recently in Succession, will play Reverend Mother Kasha, a character that is said to have great influence over the Imperium. She's also the Emperor's closest confidant but her role is made difficult following the rise of the Sisterhood.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Tabu will play Sister Francesca. Her casting has been received with much fanfare by Dune and film fans alike.

Dune: Prophecy's cast is rounded out by up-and-coming talents like Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Travis Fimmel, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason.

What is Dune: Prophecy about?

Travis Fimmel plays charismatic soldier Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy. (HBO/Sky)

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of Herbert's original novel, but it is incredibly important to understanding how Paul Atreides comes to be, and how he is set up to become the leader of the Fremen as a result of the Lisan al Gaib prophecy.

The series follows sisters Valya and Tula, who work together to combat forces that threaten the future of humanity. As a result, the pair decide to establish a group who can work across centuries to mould the universe as they see fit: the Bene Gesserit.

Dune fans will know the Bene Gesserit well, the sect has a strong hold of the galaxy by the time of Paul's ascension, and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is a member of their group.

The Bene Gesserit are responsible for sowing the seed of the Lisan al Gaib prophecy in Arrakis amongst the Fremen, thus giving Paul the opening he needed to be seen as their fabled saviour.

The show takes place "in the same universe" as Villeneuve's films, according to executive producer Jordan Goldberg, even though the director was not directly involved in its making.

He told Empire: "We feel like we have to follow the essence of what Denis has done. He set the tone. Along with the political intrigue, there’s a great deal of espionage. A great deal of action and adventure. There's a romance. And what's really exciting to me is we also get to do a lot of horror stuff."

Showrunner Alison Schapker assured viewers that no prior knowledge of the Dune universe is needed to enjoy the show. She told SFX: "This can be a point of entry if that's how you're approaching Dune. If you're a Dune super-fan, I also think it's really fun to come to this with all the knowledge."

