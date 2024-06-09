Who Is Dustin Poirier's Wife? All About Jolie Poirier

Dustin Poirier and his wife, Jolie Poirier, met in middle school

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Dustin and Jolie Poirier in September 2021

Dustin Poirier has been married to his wife, Jolie Poirier, since 2009.

The UFC fighter met Jolie in middle school in their Louisiana hometown of Lafayette before they married years later. In 2016, they welcomed their daughter, Parker Noelle.

“Not only my daughter but my wife is like an anchor for sure,” Dustin said in a UFC 264 Countdown video. “I don’t think I would be as successful as I am business-wise or fight-wise if she wasn’t in my life at such a young age. And I just realized how much they mean to me and how happy I am when they are around.”

As one of the most successful UFC fighters, he’s said Jolie’s support has been instrumental in his success. She frequently posts supportive messages on social media and can be seen cheering him on outside the ring at his fights, too.

The couple have even co-founded a nonprofit organization, The Good Fight Foundation, together, and were also part of a group who bought a wine shop. When not working, they enjoy traveling together, and Jolie often shares photos of the couple on vacation in countries like The Bahamas and Jamaica.

So who is Dustin Poirier’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Jolie Poirier and her relationship with the UFC fighter.

She met Dustin in middle school

Jolie Proirier Instagram Dustin and Jolie Poirier

Jolie was born in 1989, the same year as her husband, and they first met when they attended Acadian Middle School in Lafayette at the same time, according to USA Today.

In 2018, through their Good Fight Foundation, the couple held a back-to-school drive for students at the school with the hope of raising enough money for 500 backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as updated computers for teachers.

She married Dustin in 2009

Carmen Mandato/Getty Jolie and Dustin Poirier in July 2022

Dustin and Jolie wed on Sept. 4, 2009, and in the years since, they’ve often marked wedding anniversaries by paying tribute to each other on social media.

“One decade down & FOREVER to go Happy anniversary my love 🤗,” Jolie wrote in an Instagram post to mark the relationship milestone. “10 years of marriage & 16 years of love & friendship Loving every minute of this incredible journey with you 💞."

Three years later, Jolie posted another sweet message in honor of their 13th anniversary. "Forever isn’t long enough, Happy Anniversary babe ♥️," she wrote.

They share a daughter

Jolie Poirier Instagram Dustin and Jolie Poirier with their daughter Parker Noelle Poirier

Jolie and Dustin welcomed their daughter, Parker Noelle, on Aug. 20, 2016.

The professional athlete found out Jolie was expecting only one week before he beat Joe Duffy at UFC 195 in January 2016.

"I just found out my wife is pregnant, it's gonna be my first child," he told a Fox reporter after the fight. "I found out not too long ago, like a week ago, so it kind of put things into perspective already for me."

Jolie often posts pictures of her daughter on social media. She marked her sixth birthday in 2022 by sharing photos of Parker at the beach on Instagram, writing, “Wishing our beautiful, smart, kind-hearted baby girl the happiest birthday! We love you & are so proud of you Parker!”

Parker has her own Instagram account too, which, according to her bio, is run by her father. On her page, she shares pictures of herself with friends and family.

She co-owns a wine shop with her husband

Dustin and Jolie — along with three other Lafayette locals — bought a wine shop, Marcello’s Wine Market, in their hometown in February 2023, according to Developing Lafayette.

Since taking over part of the business, Jolie has promoted the store on her Instagram page.

Over Easter weekend in 2023, she posted a joint picture with the store's Instagram account of some of the store's wines in a basket alongside colored eggs, with the caption, “Hop on over to Marcello’s for all of your Easter weekend needs 🐰🐣💐."

She co-founded The Good Fight Foundation with her husband

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Dustin and Jolie Poirier in September 2021

Dustin and Jolie established The Good Fight Foundation together, and it became a fully registered international nonprofit in 2018.

"I am a fighter. It's what I do," he wrote on the foundation's website. "Now I want to fight the good fight for those who can't."

The idea began after the pair decided to auction off pieces of memorabilia from Dustin’s career to raise money for their hometown in Louisiana.

Since its inception, the foundation has raised thousands of dollars for various initiatives. Dustin is president, while Jolie serves as the vice president and director.

She often posts about her husband on social media

Jolie Poirier Instagram Dustin and Jolie Poirier

Jolie frequently supports her husband’s career on social media, as well as sharing couple and family photos. She is also often courtside as she supports Dustin in his matches.

In March 2023, she posted Instagram photos of the couple together on vacation in The Bahamas for her birthday, where they were spending some time with the country’s famous swimming pigs.

"Island time is the best time 🌴," she wrote. "Thank you @dustinpoirier for another great birthday trip! Love you ♥️."

In July 2022, she posted a photo of her husband in the ring, with the caption, “We’re less than a month out until we get to witness greatness inside the octagon & I can’t wait! 💎👊🏽."



