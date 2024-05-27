Dwayne Johnson shares Moana live-action remake update

Dwayne Johnson has shared an exciting update on the live-action remake of Moana.

The actor, who starred in the original 2016 animated movie as the lovable demigod Maui, took to Instagram to confirm that production on the new film will begin this autumn.

Johnson gave Disney fans a sneak peek at his return to Polynesia with a Reel of himself in a vocal booth, re-recording his character's hit song 'You're Welcome'.

"'Openness, ease, swing swing swing' was my direction. Hold my tequila, I mean 'tea'," the caption read.

"'You're Welcome' scratch vocals for our upcoming live action film, MOANA. Cool day of work with this very talented cadre of artists & filmmakers."

Johnson concluded: "Production begins this fall ~ maui."

In January 2023, the actor announced he would be producing the anticipated live-action remake — which follows the likes of Cruella from 101 Dalmatians, Lilo & Stitch and last year's The Little Mermaid.

Disney

Lead actor Auli'i Cravalho will not be reprising her role as Moana in the live-action, but will remain involved in the film as an executive producer.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Johnson recently revealed that the remake's Moana has now been cast, saying: "One of the exciting things about that was actually finding our Moana and how exciting that has been.

"The global search to find our Moana, which — between you and I, we found her — not gonna tell you yet. [It's] very exciting."

Jesse Grant - Getty Images

News of the remake's production follows the recent confirmation of a surprise Moana sequel, which is set to be released in cinemas on November 27, 2024.

Moana 2 will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr, with Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i on board to write new songs.

Cravalho is set to return to the sequel as the titular character, with more casting announcements expected soon.

The original musical told the powerful story of self-discovery for the daughter of a tribal chief who must save her people when a blight strikes the island of Motunui.

Moana is available to stream on Disney+. The live-action remake doesn't have a release date yet.





