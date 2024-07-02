Earliest Cat. 5 ever

Feisty Hurricane Beryl has gotten even stronger. Rudy Giuliani lost his law license. And what’s in the sky? 🤷‍♀️ It’s World UFO Day.

Deadly Hurricane Beryl eyes Jamaica

After ravaging the Caribbean's southern Windward Islands, Hurricane Beryl strengthened overnight into Tuesday as it honed in on Jamaica, and triggered warnings and advisories across Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Cayman Islands.

A path of destruction: On Monday, Beryl made landfall on Carriacou Island in Grenada as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds, leaving at least three people dead and devastating Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The storm then regained strength and became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record. 👉 See the latest updates.

📌 Tracking the storm: Hurricane Beryl's projected path.

Debris is washed ashore along the seaside of the St. Lawrence Gap neighborhood after Hurricane Beryl passed in Oistens, Barbados July 1, 2024.

📸 See damage left behind in the Caribbean.

Rudy Giuliani disbarred

No more New York law license. Rudy Giuliani lost his law license on Tuesday after a state appeals court found he had lied in arguing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former President Donald Trump. He is prohibited from practicing law “in any form" and appearing as an attorney or counselor-at-law before any public authority, among other things.

What to know: Giuliani was one of the leading proponents of false claims that widespread voter fraud contributed to Trump's loss in the 2020 election. 👉 More about the case.

🎥 Watch: Georgia poll workers speak out about Giuliani's defamation.

Real quick

Moderna gets money for bird flu vaccine

Bird flu vaccine? Moderna is on it. After outbreaks of the virus in dairy cows across several states, the vaccine manufacturer will get $176 million in federal funding to develop a human vaccine against bird flu, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

What's up with bird flu? The U.S. has documented three cases of humans with bird flu in 2024. All had regular contact with dairy cows. As of July, more than 130 herds in 12 states have seen infected cows. 🧪 What to know about the new vaccine.

From chickens to foxes, how bird flu is spreading across the U.S.

What was that? Nobody knows! 🛸

It's time to "open your mind, embrace a different perspective and explore the wonders of the UFO phenomenon." Says who? WorldUFODay.com, which has designated July 2 as – you guessed it – World UFO Day, when the UFO community comes together to celebrate their beliefs.

UFO reports: Last year, the Pentagon's office to investigate UFOs unveiled a new website where the public can access declassified information about reported sightings. 🔭 More about UFOs.

A break from the news

