Early voting starts next week; readers pick their favorites | Opinion

Vote for Camuel

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support re-electing State Representative Adrielle Camuel for House District 93. Getting to know Camuel, she has impressed me as being kind, approachable, and attentive. She prioritizes women’s healthcare, our local economy, small businesses, safer communities and public education. Her track record on these issues is commendable. That she would listen and engage me in prioritizing protecting our natural resources and address environmental concerns has also impressed me.

Camuel is responsive to the needs of her constituents and has demonstrated a willingness to work across party lines for meaningful results for our district. She is by far the best person for the job.

Please join me in supporting Camuel’s campaign to ensure the Commonwealth remains a place we are proud to call home.

Daniel Kemph, Lexington

More on Camuel

I am writing to endorse Adrielle Camuel’s candidacy for re-election as Kentucky State Representative for the 93rd House District. Over the years, I’ve witnessed first-hand her unyielding commitment to our community’s advancement.

Camuel’s advocacy for public education is truly unmatched. Prior to assuming her current role, she was already championing better education for our students and increased support for public school educators. Her dedication to universal preschool underscores her belief in equitable opportunities for every child. As a longtime public school teacher myself, I appreciate Camuel’s unwavering support for public education.

She recognizes the importance of accessible healthcare, including eldercare and reproductive services. She believes that healthcare is a fundamental human right. Her tireless efforts to improve healthcare access demonstrate her compassion and dedication to ensuring that every individual receives the care they need, when they need it.

Camuel’s diligence and dedication shine through in all her endeavors. She approaches her responsibilities with a robust work ethic, dedicating the time and effort needed to effectively serve the public. Her advocacy underscores her commitment to improving the lives of all Kentuckians. Adrielle Camuel is exactly the kind of leader we need representing us.

Julie Moore, Lexington

Kilian Timoney

The race for State Representative in the 45th district is starting to heat up. I have been called 3 times (harassed) and met (not by choice) once by a pushy group representing Thomas Jefferson. All they call to say or ask me about is how bad Killian Timoney is as a State Representative.

I am a lifelong Republican. I almost left with Trump and his awful portrayal as a Republican. I have followed Rep. Timoney his whole career. I was looking for someone different than the nasty narrative that exists in politics. HE IS IT. He has stood up to the narrative and made it appealing to be a Republican again. He is a traditional Republican. He is a man of faith, dignity and respect for others. His legislation is sound and moves Kentucky forward. He has passed quite a few bills and earned the respect of the House and the Senate leadership. He appears to have friends across all factions of the party and the aisle. He is exactly what we need, without question. I checked on his opponent. He is an Andrew Cooperrider follower and is in all his commercials.

This one is a no-brainer. Let’s go Killian Timoney!!!

Tim Robertson, Nicholasville

Vote for Palumbo

I proudly support James T Palumbo as candidate for the 76th District House seat. Without a doubt, Palumbo would be the hardest working candidate, going out of his way to do the right thing, and help all people. Jamie has been a good friend to me ever since we were students together at Bryan Station High School over 26 years ago. I have always known him to have a helper’s heart. I cannot think of a more kind, honest, or fair person to represent the 76th district.

Lisa Dobson

More on Palumbo

James Palumbo is the obvious choice for the 76th Kentucky House District. I have personally known Jamie for most of my life. We grew up attending the same local church in Lexington, Calvary Baptist. Jamie and I were in the same youth groups and attended many church activities together along with his brothers. Jamie and I also attended and graduated together from Bryan Station High school where he was very active in clubs and organizations. Since graduation Jamie has continued to stay very involved with the school and the community. Jamie continues to work as a dive coach at Bryan Station and is such an integral part of our community. There is not another person as well suited for this position. Jamie graduated from a school in this district, continues to be highly involved in the district and I am confident he knows the constituents needs and will represent and fight for this district with all that he has.

Amy Wallace, Lexington

Rupp traffic

Someone should figure out a better way to get people to Rupp Arena for an event. Recently, for the University of Kentucky’s graduation, traffic was a complete disaster. Trying to get thousands of cars all onto one street from every direction instead of using other entrances on the other side of the parking lot is insane. Then it took forever to get in the door and some had stand in the rain because they had limited entrances into Rupp.

My family stayed at the Hyatt because it is connected and one of my relatives is in a wheelchair. But the bridge to RUPP was closed. While the Hyatt staff was really nice and apologetic, they told them that the hotel unfortunately doesn’t control that door and they are at the mercy of the Arena, who decided not to open the door. Luckily they were able to take our family down to another level so my relative didn’t have to be in the rain. The people in charge of Rupp Arena, parking and traffic should be ashamed of themselves for not being able to manage this. I have been to basketball games and it has never been this bad.

Derek Rivers, Lexington

WUP

Looking ahead to the November Presidential Election voters must foremost face up to what might be called the CCD Imperative: Character, Competence and Dedication to Public Service.

Instead voters and pollsters seem totally fixated on issues: immigration, the economy, abortion, health care, climate, etc.

Whatever voters views on these matters and however sincere or duplicitous the promises made, there is little chance of positive resolution of these issues if voters flunk the CCD test. And on that the chasm between the two candidates could not be wider!

WUP, Wake Up, People !

Ernest Henninger, Lexington

Republican inhumanity

Should anyone really be surprised by a Republican killing a defenseless puppy? This is what the party has become.

For many years, Republicans have drastically cut funding, at both the federal and state level, for programs that help improve the lives of the elderly, veterans, children, the abject poor and disabled. These include food stamps, school lunches, assistance with utility bills, etc.

Republicans have fought to take away Obama care, and there are still 10 states who refuse to expand Medicaid, denying healthcare to the poor and bankrupting small hospitals. A few short years ago, comedian John Stewart had to use his celebrity to bring attention to the fact that Republicans refused to pass permanent healthcare for 9/11 responders. Only with his insistence, and the embarrassment he caused them, did they finally acquiesce. Republicans have taken away women’s right to health care, treat us like second class citizens, endangering our lives. Republicans have admitted they wish to dismantle social safety nets like Social Security and Medicare. They stigmatize and bully our most vulnerable citizens. They have become the party of indifference, meanness, and amorality willing to strip every vestige of “the Great Society”--our humanity and compassion.

Angela Arnett-Garner, Waynesburg

UK public relations

While reading the recent Herald-Leader piece, titled: “UK hires public relations firm to respond to sex abuse lawsuit involving swim coach,” I couldn’t help but imagine the preceding conversation among members of the UK Star Chamber.

SC Member: “Mr. President, there are two injured young people lying in the quad!”

SC President, and Ruler for Life, EC: “Don’t just stand there, call a doctor!”

SC member: “Great Leader, the victims say their injuries were caused by the deliberate actions, and callous inaction, of prior and current Star Chamber members.”

SC President: “Quickly, call a spin doctor!”

It seems that the PR campaign is off to a rocky start.

Chris Flaherty, Lexington

Faculty senate vote

I’m a native Lexingtonian with 3 degrees from the University of Kentucky. Regarding the recent no confidence vote by the UK Faculty Senate — UK isn’t the property of the faculty. The University is owned by the people of the Commonwealth. In today’s world, faculty are basically paid employees of the university. The taxpayers of Kentucky, students, parents, and those of us lucky enough to be financially capable pay the cost of the university. The people of Kentucky elect a Governor who appoints a Board of Trustees of the university. The Board sets the policy, and the President is responsible for implementing that policy. That’s the world we live in today.

It was incredibly disingenuous for the Faculty Senate to have passed a vote of “no confidence” for President Eli Capilouto who has accomplished more for UK than any anyone who has ever held that position - maybe more than all the past presidents combined. Consider the current enrollment, the physical plant, the size of the endowment, the hospital, the healthcare system outreach, and patient care services.

The no confidence vote makes us look stupid.

William E Seale, PhD, George Washington University Emeritus Professor of Finance, Annapolis, Maryland

Abortion discrimination

Imagine how men would react if one day they discovered they had lost equal protection under the law? How could this happen without consent or a vote? This happened to the women of Kentucky when the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade and the trigger law was enacted. Under the 14th Amendment, this is unconstitutional. The Amendment reads “ No state shall enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of the law; nor deny any person in its jurisdiction equal protection of the laws.”

Kentucky has no exceptions for rape or incest which are crimes. The victims of the crimes are further victimized by this law. This is not a pro-life or pro-abortion question. No one forces a woman to have an abortion, but making it illegal under any circumstance is government overreach. This law must be challenged and put on the ballot for the people to decide. Otherwise we do not have a democracy which is a representative form of government. It is a slippery slope if our rights are denied without a fight.

Cheryl Keenan, Lexington

Protestor compromises

An actual headline recently published in the Herald-Leader online edition read “While a few universities reach compromise with protesters, why can’t Penn?”

The simple answer is that right thinking adults do not compromise with people calling for genocide, shouting racist threats and supporting terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Maybe one day people like the author of that headline will understand that when adults refuse to behave like adults, children will become tyrants.

Doug Reed, Lexington

Compiled by Liz Carey