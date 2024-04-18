A magnitude 5.6 quake hits central Turkey, damaging some homes. No serious injuries are reported
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's disaster management agency says that a moderately strong earthquake has struck central Turkey, causing damage to some buildings. There was no immediately report of any casualties or serious injuries. The magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit in the town of Sulusaray, in Tokat province, east of the capital of Ankara. The quake was also felt in neighboring provinces. That's according to HaberTurk television. Turkey lies on active fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southern Turkey and neighboring Syria last year, killing more than 59,000 people.
The Associated Press