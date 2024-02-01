EastEnders airs disturbing Denise Fox twist in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow from Thursday's episode, which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. This article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid, as this episode hasn't yet aired on TV.



EastEnders aired a disturbing twist in Denise Fox's ongoing story in the show's latest episode (February 1).

Denise has been struggling to cope since the events of Christmas Day, and the added anxiety that her necklace has been buried with Keanu's body.

Denise's drastic change in behaviour has sparked concern with her loved ones, who are at a loss as to how to help her.

At her lowest ebb, Denise found herself turning to her killer ex Lucas Johnson, paying him a visit in prison.

Denise hoped that seeing Lucas would give her some clarity on how to cope with her guilt, but she struggled to open up to him as well.

Lucas insisted that Denise would never find peace until she repented, leaving her in further despair.

Denise then headed into The Vic, where Elaine was holding a psychic night with Madame Tellerina.

Denise's appearance sparked further concern from Kathy, Suki and Stacey, and they were left even more horrified when she volunteered to go up on stage.

Things threatened to take a sinister turn when Madame Tellerina described a male buried underground, who was apparently saying that he didn't deserve what happened to him.

Horrified, Stacey was about to step in when the psychic began barking and 'claimed' that she was connecting with a dog.

Denise then headed home, where, after another conversation with an increasingly worried Chelsea, her grip on reality slipped even further.

As she was putting her young son Raymond to bed, Denise was terrified when she saw a vision of Keanu reflected in her bedroom window.

Spoilers for next week have confirmed Denise's hallucinations will continue, as the events of Christmas continue to weigh heavy on her.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

