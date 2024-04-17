EastEnders' Jade Masood faces a huge dilemma in exit story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Jade Masood will face a huge dilemma in her EastEnders exit story.

Earlier this week, Jade's father Dean Wicks was arrested on suspicion of tampering with her medication — and for the murder of Keanu Taylor.

The first offence is one Dean was unquestionably guilty of, as Jean Slater recently caught him tampering with the medication to prevent his daughter from moving to Pakistan with her mum.

Viewers know that Linda Carter is the true culprit in Keanu's death, though The Six decided to frame Dean by placing the murder weapon in his flat to keep the heat off themselves.

It was Jade who'd sealed her father's fate in a previous episode when she confirmed Jean Slater's accusation to the police.

In upcoming scenes, Jade is torn when she receives a letter from her father asking her to visit him in prison.

Stacey Slater doesn't want Jade to go anywhere near Dean, as she knows this could lead to her cover-up being discovered.

She enlists her mum Jean's help in convincing Jade not to visit her dad, so they arrange a leaving party for her at the Vic instead.

However, it's at this party that Avani Nandra-Hart gives her friend something to think about when she discusses all the time she lost with her own father, Ravi Gulati.

Meanwhile, Dean is locked behind bars and willing to do anything to prove that he's not guilty of two very serious criminal offences.

These scenes will air next week on BBC One.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

