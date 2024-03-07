EastEnders star Laurie Brett flooded with support after confirming surgery

Former EastEnders star Laurie Brett has been inundated with support after opening up on her recent surgery.

The actor, who played Jane Beale in the BBC soap, shared an emotional post on social media confirming the procedure to fans.

Posting a photo from a hospital bed to X and Instagram, she updated followers on her health ordeal and paid tribute to the NHS for the care she received.

She wrote: "We have to ring fence & protect our @NHSEngland #whittingtonhospital from any politics.. An all party agreement. Thanks especially to Nicole for post op care. Thanks to everyone @thegirlsmusical @UnitedAgents & my darling @garyaknichols for feeding and looking after me."

Additionally, her husband Gary Nicholls said that he was sharing all the kind messages Laurie had received with her while she rested.

John Partridge, who played Christian Clarke, wrote: "Honey!!!! Are you ok? Sending so much love X."

Heather Peace (Eve Unwin) added: "Much love to you Laurie. Hope you’re fully recovered soon xxx."

Fellow EastEnders stars Emma Barton, Cliff Parisi, Ricky Norwood, Aaron Sidwell, and writer Daran Little also shared their well wishes.

BBC

Jane left the soap in 2017 after a vengeful Max Branning threatened her life. The conflict came after Jane covered up for adopted son Bobby Beale killing his sister Lucy, a crime that Max spent a year in prison for before being released.

Max tried to set fire to the cafe, with Jane managing to escape and Steven Beale - whom Max hired to start the blaze - actually perishing. Max then went on to threaten to kill Bobby if Jane did not leave the Square, so she made her exit to prevent any further harm coming to her family.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

