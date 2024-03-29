Easter Films Guide 2024: What To Watch On TV Over The Long Bank Holiday Weekend

A selection of films being shown on TV over Easter Shutterstock

The four-day Easter weekend is a high-point of the year, allowing us to get out in the world, catch up with friends we haven’t seen in a while or maybe even take a little trip to make the most out of all that time off.

For some of us, that is. For others, it’s the chance to catch up on some much-needed rest, spending all that extra time in the most low-key way possible.

If you fall into the latter camp, it’s understandable that you might find yourself at a bit of a loose end when it comes to passing the time. Or, of course, it could be that you have children to keep occupied for that loooong Bank Holiday weekend.

Either way, it could come as a relief to hear that there are plenty of classic films worth tuning in for on TV between Good Friday and Easter Monday. Here are 20 of our personal highlights…

Mrs Doubtfire

Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? Robin Williams takes the lead in this much-loved family comedy about a man who goes incognito as an elderly woman a thousand miles away from his real self in a bid to spend more time with his kids.

Perfect for: Getting everyone together to kick the long weekend off with plenty of big laughs.

When’s it on? Good Friday at 11am on Film4

Kung Fu Panda

Jack Black and Dustin Hoffman are among the A-listers whose voices appear in Kung Fu Panda Dreamworks/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? From the team behind Shrek and Madagascar, this star-studded animated comedy introduces us to a hapless, martial arts-loving panda who finds himself embarking on a kung fu quest.

Perfect for: Keeping younger viewers amused for a couple of hours. If they enjoy it, follow-up movie Kung Fu Panda 2 is on later in the weekend, too.

When’s it on? Good Friday at 12.30pm on Channel 4

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit

The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit marked the first feature-length outing for the iconic Wallace & Gromit Aardman

What’s it all about? Hilarious, silly and surprisingly gripping, The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit is arguably the jewel in Wallace & Gromit’s crown.

Perfect for: If you’re in the mood for revisiting a dependable classic that’s guaranteed to deliver on laughs and heart-warming moments.

When’s it on? Good Friday at 2.15pm on BBC One

Hop

The family comedy Hop is particularly timely for Easter weekend Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? The next-in-line to take over the Easter Bunny throne decides he’s not up for taking over the family business – with very cute results.

Perfect for: Come on, it’s Easter, who doesn’t want to spend an hour or so looking at a cute rabbit going about his business?

When’s it on? Good Friday at 4.30pm on ITV2



The Beautiful Game

The Beautiful Game debuts on Netflix on Good Friday Alfredo Falvo

What’s it all about? Bill Nighy, Micheal Ward and Callum Scott Howells star in this sports drama about a team of homeless footballers who travel to Rome for a big tournament.

Perfect for: If you’ve spent the day watching classic films and repeats, and you’re ready for something brand new.

When’s it on? Good Friday on Netflix

The Life And Death Of Lily Savage

Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage ITV

What’s it all about? Not a traditional film, admittedly, but a must-watch all the same. This ITV documentary explores the life and career of Paul O’Grady, as told through the guise of his game-changing drag alter-ego, Lily Savage.

Perfect for: If you feel like celebrating a modern-day British icon.

When’s it on? Good Friday at 9pm on ITV1

La La Land

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land Dale Robinette/Black Label Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? Emma Stone won her first Academy Award for her performance in this modern musical, which co-stars Ryan Gosling and John Legend and serves as a love letter to both Los Angeles and romance itself.

Perfect for: If you want to end the first day of the weekend with a bit of romance. And you’re fully ready to be humming Another Day Of Sun until Easter Monday.

When’s it on? Good Friday at 11pm on BBC Two

Hook

Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman in Hook Snap/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? A clever retelling of the Peter Pan story, Steven Spielberg’s Hook boasts a seriously impressive cast including Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts and the always-wonderful Robin Williams. Watch out for a seriously impressive cameo from Glenn Close, too.

Perfect for: If you’re in the mood for a fairytale with some big twists.

When’s it on? Saturday 30 March at 2.20pm on Channel 5

Ocean’s Eleven

A handful of the A-listers featured in Ocean's Eleven Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? Professional con artist Danny Ocean recruits 10 of his criminal pals to help him pull off the heist of his career, with a huge ensemble cast that includes *deep breath* George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle and the late Carl Reiner.

Perfect for: When you just fancy something capital-H “Hollywood”.

When’s it on? Saturday 30 March at 5.05pm on Channel 5

Kick-Ass

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Kick-Ass Marv Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? A superhero outing that’s a far cry from the MCU films that have dominated the box office this past decade, Kick-Ass is a black comedy about an ordinary teenager who sets out to fight crime in the style of his comic heroes.

Perfect for: If you’re intrigued about Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s next career move and feel like diving into one of his stand-out roles.

When’s it on? Saturday 30 March at 10pm on Channel 4

Snatch

Jason Statham, Brad Pitt and Stephen Graham in Snatch Dan Smith/Columbia/Ska/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? One of Guy Ritchie’s most popular gangster offerings, the fast-paced and star-studded Snatch centres around a criminal underworld involving bare-knuckle boxing and high-stakes gambling.

Perfect for: Anyone who binged The Gentlemen on Netflix.

When’s it on? Saturday 30 March at 10.50pm on Channel 4

Ben-Hur

Ben-Hur set a record at the Oscars upon its release that has still never been surpassed MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it all about? There are biblical epics, and then there’s Ben-Hur, a three-and-a-half hour retelling of the New Testament story through the guise of a fictional prince who watches the whole thing unfold from afar. While the subject matter and runtime might be off-putting to some, it’s worth pointing out that Ben-Hur is frequently held up as one of the best films of all time, winning a record-setting 11 Oscars upon its release.

Perfect for: If ever you were to finally give Ben-Hur a go, it might as well be Easter weekend, right?

When’s it on? Easter Sunday at 12.05pm on Channel 5

Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

Gene Wilder as the definitive Willy Wonka Wolper/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? This Roald Dahl adaptation is still the definitive adaptation of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (soz Timothée), telling the story of an impoverished young boy whose life changes when he wins a golden ticket to visit Willy Wonka’s weird and wonderful world, alongside a host of far less well-behaved children…

Perfect for: Easter Sunday!

When’s it on? Easter Sunday at 12.25pm on ITV1

Easter Parade

Judy Garland and Fred Astaire in Easter Parade MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? Even if you’ve never heard of Easter Parade, the true star power of its leads (Fred Astaire came out of retirement to star in it alongside the legendary Judy Garland) should be enough to pique the interest of any fan of Hollywood’s golden years.

Perfect for: If Judy Garland in a big hat is your idea of a good time (isn’t it everyone’s?).

When’s it on? Easter Sunday at 12.30pm on BBC Two

Beauty And The Beast

Beauty And The Beast formed a major part of Disney's so-called "Renaissance" era Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? Arguably the best thing ever released by the Walt Disney company, Beauty And The Beast became the first animated movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, after impressing critics with its instantly-catchy songs, beautiful visuals and heartwarming characters.

Perfect for: Literally any time, any place. What a film.

When’s it on? Easter Sunday at 2.40pm on BBC One

The Wizard Of Oz

Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? Dorothy Gale goes on the journey of a lifetime when her home is caught up in a twister, transporting her to the land of Oz where she encounters a host of magical and life-changing characters.

Perfect for: Sorry to repeat ourselves, but again, any time, any place. What. A. Film.

When’s it on? Easter Sunday at 4.20pm on Channel 5

Babe

Babe was a surprise nominee in the Best Picture category at the 1996 Oscars Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? After being taken in as a piglet by a kind farmer, Babe defies expectations when he decides he wants to join a herd of sheepdog.

Perfect for: If you want something warm and fuzzy (that, sorry to say, will probably still have you shedding a few tears).

When’s it on? Easter Monday at 2.40pm on Film4

Bee Movie

Bee Movie has inspired countless memes in recent years Dreamworks/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? A bee tries to sue the human race after finding out that humans have been taking all of his colony’s honey.

Perfect for: If you’re curious to see exactly where all of those Bee Movie memes originated from.

When’s it on? Easter Monday at 2.55pm on ITV2

Jumanji

Robin Williams in Jumanji Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? The original (and best) Jumani is a true family adventure, that centres around a brother-and-sister who get swept up in an epic jungle board game that changes their lives forever.

Perfect for: If Mrs Doubtfire and Hook have got you in the mood for more 90s family classics starring Robin Williams.

When’s it on? Easter Monday at 4.50pm on ITV2

Easy A

Emma Stone as Olive in the hit teen comedy Easy A Olive Bridge/Kobal/Shutterstock

What’s it all about? Following in the footsteps of favourites like Heathers, Clueless and Mean Girls, Easy A is a quirky and quotable teen comedy that introduces us to Emma Stone’s Olive, a high schooler who leans into her new reptuation when a false rumour about her is spread around her peers.

Perfect for: When you’re back at work in the morning and you need something to take your mind off it for those precious last hours of the Bank Holiday.

When’s it on? Easter Monday at 10pm on BBC Three

