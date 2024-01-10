How Ecuador's 36-year-old leather jacket wearing president took on the drug cartels - and lost

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announcing a state of emergency - HANDOUT/PRESIDENCIA ECUADOR/AFP

When Daniel Noboa came to power last November at the age of just 35, he pledged to break up the powerful drug cartels that have slowly come to dominate Ecuador, a once peaceful haven.

His ‘Phoenix’ security strategy included plans to enhance intelligence services and expand the military’s presence at key points of transport infrastructure.

That all unravelled spectacularly in a matter of hours.

Amid the extreme violence that followed one of the country’s most wanted gang leaders escaping jail, masked gangsters kidnapped policemen.

“You declared war, you’ll get war,” one of the captured officers was forced to recite at gunpoint in a video posted on social media.

Marine Infantry soldiers attend after a riot at the Litoral Regional Prison in Guayaquil on Jan 8 - ARMED FORCES OF ECUADOR?HANDOUT?EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

“You declared a state of emergency. “We declare police, civilians and soldiers to be the targets of war,” they told the president, guns to their heads.

This all took place in Guayaquil, a port city that has become the epicentre of war between increasingly powerful gangs.

The city is prized turf for drug traffickers seeking to guarantee cocaine pipelines to the USA and Europe.

Local gangs have previously told The Telegraph they receive frequent payments of weapons from Mexican cartels for their services.

This has increased their violent capabilities and made their rivalries bloodier. The security services have struggled to keep up.

Ecuador’s problems extend beyond violence. Corruption scandals implicating judges, prosecutors and security officials in the international trafficking of cocaine, show how corruption has eroded state legitimacy and fuelled accusations that Ecuador has become a narcostate.

As prisoners rioted this week, gangsters burned cars on the streets this week and invaded a live TV news broadcast, opening fire on security forces and civilians in an explosion of violence that appeared to be coordinated.

Families barricaded themselves in their homes, as the chaos ensued outside.

Guayaquil is a city on edge in a country that is struggling to confront the power of its drug gangs, and now the spotlight is on the government’s response.

Mr Noboa, the son of a banana magnate who is Ecuador’s richest man, won the second round of a special presidential election last October.

As a result of the gang rampage this week he declared a state of “internal armed conflict”.

The president labelled 22 criminal groups “terrorist organisations” and ordered the country’s armed forces and police to mobilise and “neutralise” them.

Adolfo Macias, aka Fito, leader of the Los Choneros gang, has reportedly escaped from prison in Guayaquil - ECUADORIAN ARMED FORCES/AFP

Ecuador’s leaders have declared states of emergency before when the country’s gangs have increased in size and influence, expanding their drug trafficking networks into new illicit economies and taking control of the country’s prisons, agencies and state institutions.

But Mr Noboa’s declaration of an armed conflict with gangs is the first in the country’s history.

With reference to President Nayib Bukele’s hardline stance in El Salvador, Mr Noboa called for a similar so-called “iron fist” approach in Ecuador.

He said the organised crime groups operating in the country were not “urban gangs”, but rather “narco-terrorists financed by drug traffickers to terrorise Ecuadorian families and undermine Ecuadorian sovereignty.”

In another nod to Mr Bukele, President Noboa pledged to build a maximum security mega prison, but his tough-on-crime policies appear to have fuelled backlash from the gangs as opposed to quashing them.

Mr Noboa’s administration has acknowledged that proposals to build new prisons, and fill them with jailed gang leaders, may have set off this most recent wave of violence.

Ecuadorean security forces near the presidential palace after Daniel Noboa declared the country was in a state of 'internal armed conflict' - RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP

Security experts have also warned that hardline approaches are not only costly and ineffective, but also frequently counter-productive and fail to deliver long-term, sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by the country.

Leading opposition politicians have accused Mr Noboa of having no clear plan.

Harsh political realities are likely to restrain Mr Noboa’s ability to deliver on his security pledges. The legislature is controlled by the opposition and a severe budget deficit will constrain his plans for extra spending.

Despite calls for national unity to confront the current crisis, the proximity of the next election means the opposition will likely be wary of offering too much support to the president.

Political analysts believe Mr Noboa might have been too ambitious and many wonder if the President has a clear exit strategy from the war he has just declared.

He became Ecuador’s youngest-ever president at the age of 35, replacing President Guillermo Lasso, who cut short his own term to avoid being impeached on corruption charges. It means Mr Noboa has just one-and-a-half years to implement his agenda.

